Who Plays Einstein In That Verizon Commercial?

Verizon Wireless is one of the top three providers of mobile service within the United States, but accumulating that level of market share doesn't come cheap. In 2022, the company spent $3.56 billion on advertising — and they weren't afraid to direct some of that cash into the pockets of the A-list talent they hired to promote their products. Enter Paul Giamatti, graduate of the Yale School of Drama MFA program, who is putting his training to good use through his portrayal of Albert Einstein in one of Verizon's recent 15 second broadcast spots.

Giamatti, who started his career in the '90s doing bit parts — most notably as the Control Room Director in "The Truman Show" and Sergeant Hill in "Saving Private Ryan" — has since made a name for himself as one of the best actors of his generation. A rare talent who can balance drama, period pieces, and comedy, Giamatti is a go-to guy for directors looking to cast someone with range.

Most recently, you may have caught Giamatti gleefully delivering monologues and chewing the scenery on Showtime's drama, "Billions." With the show slated to end in 2023 after its seventh season, Giamatti has picked up some odd jobs — including commercial work with Verizon.