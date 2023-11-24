Who Plays Einstein In That Verizon Commercial?
Verizon Wireless is one of the top three providers of mobile service within the United States, but accumulating that level of market share doesn't come cheap. In 2022, the company spent $3.56 billion on advertising — and they weren't afraid to direct some of that cash into the pockets of the A-list talent they hired to promote their products. Enter Paul Giamatti, graduate of the Yale School of Drama MFA program, who is putting his training to good use through his portrayal of Albert Einstein in one of Verizon's recent 15 second broadcast spots.
Giamatti, who started his career in the '90s doing bit parts — most notably as the Control Room Director in "The Truman Show" and Sergeant Hill in "Saving Private Ryan" — has since made a name for himself as one of the best actors of his generation. A rare talent who can balance drama, period pieces, and comedy, Giamatti is a go-to guy for directors looking to cast someone with range.
Most recently, you may have caught Giamatti gleefully delivering monologues and chewing the scenery on Showtime's drama, "Billions." With the show slated to end in 2023 after its seventh season, Giamatti has picked up some odd jobs — including commercial work with Verizon.
This isn't Paul Giamatti's first Verizon commercial
Verizon's Einstein ad first appeared online on Christmas in 2022 and proceeded to air heavily on TV throughout the 2023 NFL playoffs. The ad features Paul Giamatti as Einstein opposite "Saturday Night Live's" Cecily Strong — but it isn't his first Verizon commercial, nor is it his first time partnering with Strong.
Giamatti previously played Ebenezer Scrooge in a Verizon commercial that also starred Strong and debuted during the fall of 2022. And, like the Einstein commercial, it contains a similar call to action: If your signal is bad, switch to Verizon and get a free iPhone 14 Pro. It makes sense why Verizon wants to work with Giamatti — if your campaign revolves around featuring famous historical figures and literary characters, why not hire one of the best period and dramatic actors working today? But as far as viewers are concerned, Giamatti's appearance in these commercials doesn't line up with their expectations for the actor.
Fans weren't shy about sharing their disappointment in Giamatti for allegedly selling out and shilling for brands on social media. Sportswriter Pete Blackburn wrote on Twitter that the ads "make me sad seeing him dance as a commercial clown." "Billions" watchers were particularly quick to judge, claiming that the quality of the show had collapsed over its seven-year run, but Giamatti's performance in these commercials was even more embarrassing.
Giamatti's Verizon commercials might not make the actor's highlights reel, but there's no doubt he's being well compensated for his work. And while that might not matter to Albert Einstein, it's definitely something Ebenezer Scrooge would approve of.