How Many Episodes Of Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Are There?
The MonsterVerse has stomped its way onto the small screen with the release of "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters." So far, the show has been met with largely positive reception from fans and critics alike, sporting an 85% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and ranking as the top-performing show on Apple TV+ the week of its release. Viewers immersed in the generation-spanning tale of Monarch and its many massive unidentified terrestrial organism (MUTO) hunters may be curious to know how many episodes of the series there are.
The entirety of Season 1 of "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" spans a total of 10 episodes. Taking place in the aftermath of Godzilla and the MUTOs' 2014 battle in San Francisco, the show follows the exploits of a pair of newfound siblings who uncover a series of conspiracies and secrets connecting them to Monarch with the aid of former U.S. Army Lt. Lee Shaw (Kurt Russell), who became involved with the secret organization in the 1950s. Episodes are released each week on Apple TV+, with the season finale scheduled to premiere on January 12, 2024.
Could Monarch: Legacy of Monsters return for a Season 2?
Given the positive reception "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" has received, it wouldn't be a surprise if Legendary gave fans an encore. So far, the series has proven that diving deep into unexplored corners of the interconnected MonsterVerse offers a wealth of character and storytelling possibilities not feasible within the limits of a two-hour blockbuster. Even if the storyline is wrapped up by the end of Season 1, Season 2 could explore the backstories of some of the franchise's fan-favorite characters and appease those who want to learn more about them while giving the show its own identity as an anthology series.
As of now, there is no definitive answer as to whether or not Season 2 will come to fruition. In an interview with Inverse, director Matt Shakman remained tight-lipped on the matter, stating, "I can't speak about future plans for Monarch just because we're so excited about launching our first season." The MonsterVerse has largely played a game of wait-and-see before announcing any new large-scale projects, so such ambiguity isn't surprising. Until then, fans still have the next big-screen installment to look forward to, with "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" set to be released in April 2024.