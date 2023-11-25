How Many Episodes Of Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Are There?

The MonsterVerse has stomped its way onto the small screen with the release of "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters." So far, the show has been met with largely positive reception from fans and critics alike, sporting an 85% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and ranking as the top-performing show on Apple TV+ the week of its release. Viewers immersed in the generation-spanning tale of Monarch and its many massive unidentified terrestrial organism (MUTO) hunters may be curious to know how many episodes of the series there are.

The entirety of Season 1 of "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" spans a total of 10 episodes. Taking place in the aftermath of Godzilla and the MUTOs' 2014 battle in San Francisco, the show follows the exploits of a pair of newfound siblings who uncover a series of conspiracies and secrets connecting them to Monarch with the aid of former U.S. Army Lt. Lee Shaw (Kurt Russell), who became involved with the secret organization in the 1950s. Episodes are released each week on Apple TV+, with the season finale scheduled to premiere on January 12, 2024.