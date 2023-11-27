What Are 'Turkish Star Wars' & Its Sequel 'Turks In Space' Really About?

With the immense success of "Star Wars" in 1977, it's no surprise that weird, blatant rip-offs popped up all over the world, from the Italian flick "Starcrash" to Japan's "Message from Space." But one country took such extremes to replicate the galaxy far, far away that it managed to earn a legacy all its own.

While initially released in 1982 as "Dünyayı Kurtaran Adam," or "The Man Who Saves the World" in English, this infamous Turkish title is more commonly remembered as "Turkish Star Wars" by most audiences. Its plot, which sees a pair of pilots land on a planet and attempt to take down its Satanic leader, doesn't sound too much like George Lucas' sci-fi epic on the surface. Rather, the movie's infamous moniker stems from its use of special effects footage and music cues from "A New Hope," which director Çetin İnanç obtained by copying assets from a Turkish print of the film. This was done as a last resort, however, as the arrival of a sudden storm destroyed the outdoor spaceship sets intended to be used by the low-budget production. The film also employs music from other notable blockbusters including "Ben-Hur," "Planet of the Apes," "Moonraker," and even the theme from "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

Despite its shoddy production values, "The Man Who Saves the World" became a success in its home country. Its rise as a cult classic began in the 1990s when the film became available on bootleg home media. Since then, its bizarre plot and transparent intellectual property-lifting have led some to deem it one of the worst films of all time, while others celebrate it for its eccentricities. "Turkish Star Wars" became a movie that audiences couldn't forget, but the same can't be said about its follow-up.