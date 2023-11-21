Who Did Suzanne Shepherd Play On Blue Bloods?

On November 17, Suzanne Shepherd died at the age of 89. In addition to her prolific career as a stage actress, Shepherd was known for her on-screen roles. She made her film debut in 1988's "Mystic Pizza" as Aunt Tweedy and went on to appear in 1989's "Uncle Buck," 1997's "Lolita," and 2000's "Requiem for a Dream." Perhaps most famously, Shepherd played Karen's (Lorraine Bracco) mother in Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas" in 1990.

Shepherd acted in a number of television series as well, and from 2000 to 2007 she appeared in 20 episodes of "The Sopranos" as Mary DeAngelis, Carmela's (Edie Falco) mother. Elsewhere on TV, she could be seen in three different series within the "Law & Order" franchise, as well as episodes of "Third Watch," "Ed," and "Gravity."

Shepherd acted well into her 80s, and she made her final TV appearances in two episodes of "Blue Bloods" as Lucille Abetemarco, the mother of Anthony Abetemarco (Steve Schirripa). Her character helped shine a light on crimes committed against the elderly.