Who Did Suzanne Shepherd Play On Blue Bloods?
On November 17, Suzanne Shepherd died at the age of 89. In addition to her prolific career as a stage actress, Shepherd was known for her on-screen roles. She made her film debut in 1988's "Mystic Pizza" as Aunt Tweedy and went on to appear in 1989's "Uncle Buck," 1997's "Lolita," and 2000's "Requiem for a Dream." Perhaps most famously, Shepherd played Karen's (Lorraine Bracco) mother in Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas" in 1990.
Shepherd acted in a number of television series as well, and from 2000 to 2007 she appeared in 20 episodes of "The Sopranos" as Mary DeAngelis, Carmela's (Edie Falco) mother. Elsewhere on TV, she could be seen in three different series within the "Law & Order" franchise, as well as episodes of "Third Watch," "Ed," and "Gravity."
Shepherd acted well into her 80s, and she made her final TV appearances in two episodes of "Blue Bloods" as Lucille Abetemarco, the mother of Anthony Abetemarco (Steve Schirripa). Her character helped shine a light on crimes committed against the elderly.
Shepherd reunited with a Sopranos co-star on Blue Bloods
Suzanne Shepherd first appears as Lucille Abetemarco in the Season 7's "Good Cop Bad Cop." The 2016 episode shows Anthony helping his mother with her groceries and checking her mail. When he takes a look at her bank statement, he notices that all $30,000 of her savings have been depleted. Lucille — who, in her old age, isn't entirely lucid –– was duped by a conman posing as a friendly father with a sick child. Shepherd's scenes are brief, but she heartbreakingly demonstrates the vulnerabilities of the elderly community.
Shepherd returned in 2018 for the Season 9 episode "Trust." This time, Lucille is living at the Blue Skies Retirement Center. She complains about a sore throat from a recent endoscopy, an invasive procedure, Anthony thinks, for a woman of her age. He suspects that the facility is running unnecessary tests, leading to the discovery of weighty crimes like fraud and elder abuse.
The "Blue Bloods" episodes are an extra treat for fans of "The Sopranos," as they pair the mob classic's alums Shepherd and Schirripa, who played Bobby Baccalieri, for a few scenes. When Shepherd passed away, "Sopranos" actor Ray Abruzzo, known for playing "Little" Carmine, wrote a fond remembrance on his Instagram: "Sad to hear of the passing of Suzanne Shepherd. A force of nature. Actress, teacher."