The Sopranos And Goodfellas Star Suzanne Shepherd Dead At 89

"Goodfellas" star Suzanne Shepherd has passed away at 89. According to Variety, the veteran performer "died Friday morning in her home in New York City." Her last acting credits saw her play roles in Shira Piven's "The Performance" and a pair of episodes in "Blue Bloods."

In 1990, Shepherd made her biggest cinematic splash by playing Karen Hill's (Lorraine Bracco) mother in "Goodfellas," a character who quickly clashes with Ray Liotta's Henry Hill. This wouldn't be Shepherd's last time playing the mother-in-law of a feared mobster. From 2000-2007, she played Mary DeAngelis, Carmela Soprano's (Edie Falco) mother, in "The Sopranos," one of the greatest television shows ever made.

Shepherd's scenes with Falco were always terrific. The former played the disapproving mother perfectly, and her snappy back-and-forth dialogue with Carmela really helped flesh out the show's constant and clamorous family drama. And as most "Sopranos" fans can attest, the household drama was often just as intriguing as Tony's (James Gandolfini) mob dealings.