Why Tom Blyth's Hunger Games Role Made His Mother Furious

Contains spoilers for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes"

Being the parent of a major movie star has to be pretty tough, especially if you see them doing unsavory things on screen that you find upsetting. Maybe your kid has a super-intimate scene with a co-star that you really didn't need to see, or perhaps they're playing a truly unsavory character that makes you wonder how your sweet baby could do such a thing. Apparently, Tom Blyth's mom wasn't happy about one particular scene in his new film "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" — but that was mostly because his character Coriolanus Snow did something horrible to her celebrity crush.

During the London premiere of the critically acclaimed prequel, Blyth said that after a scene where Coriolanus poisons and kills Peter Dinklage's character Casca Highbottom, his mother was quite upset. "I watched the movie with my mom at the London premiere and she has a bit of a crush on Peter," Blyth revealed to Entertainment Weekly. "And she turns to me and sits forward in her chair and mouths to me, 'How dare you?' She was truly livid. She loves Peter Dinklage. Sorry, mom." Again, watching your child on-screen could potentially be tricky, but getting mad that they killed off your secret crush definitely feels like a new problem for parents of celebrities.