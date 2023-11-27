Sony May Have Spoiled A Spider-Verse 3 Villain Who Could End The Marvel Universe

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" has proven to be one of the best-reviewed and most beloved movies of 2023. While this would already be an impressive achievement in its own right, it's especially remarkable when you consider how audiences were blown away by its predecessor, 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

Still, the trilogy is set to barrel onward to its conclusion as "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" hovers just over the horizon. As for what fans can expect from the third film, Sony might have spoiled a major plot point, and it involves one of the central antagonists of "Across the Spider-Verse."

While the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) may have come across as a joke when he first appeared in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," by the movie's end, it's clear he's become a deadly threat to the Spider-Verse. However, he could be even more dangerous when he returns in the final installment if a recent storyboard from Sony is any indication.

As spotted by X, formerly known as Twitter, user @CanWeGetToast, a blink-and-you-miss-it shot of a giant Spot terrorizing New York City appears in a storyboard comparison that was posted by the official X account for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." Even more exciting, the scooper shared that the Spot transforms into the Abyss in the trilogy finale.