Frasier Reveals A Potentially Deadly Detail About Dr. Crane
Contains spoilers for "Frasier" Season 1, Episode 8 — "The B Story"
Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) is no stranger to humiliating himself in public. Remember the time he becomes so ill that he can't host his radio program, only for him to grow paranoid that Niles (David Hyde Pierce), who is filling in for him, is trying to steal his time slot, take a large dose of drugs, and drag himself down to the radio station to take back control mid-broadcast? Something similar happens in "The B Story," leading the audience to learn a new fact about Dr. Crane's health.
In "The B Story," Frasier is stung by a bee before an important meeting with Harvard's review board. It turns out that he's deathly allergic, but instead of seeking medical attention, he uses David's (Anders Keith) EpiPen and ends up going to the meeting swollen and disorientated before collapsing into a faint, seemingly confirming Provost Sharma's (Parvesh Cheena) suspicions that he's an alcoholic and resulting in his being denied a professorship. This isn't the first allergy that Frasier has manifested, however.
Frasier Crane is also allergic to cats
During Season 3, Episode 10, of the original "Frasier," "It's Hard to Say Goodbye If You Won't Leave," Frasier contemplates a relationship with Kate Costas (Mercedes Ruehl), a woman he had an accidental on-the-air assignation with whom he cannot forget.
Their attempt at romance is stymied by two things: the fact that Kate is moving to Chicago and the fact that she has a cat, to which he is allergic. Ultimately, however, they realize they are not suited to each other and go their separate ways.
Interestingly enough, "Frasier" contradicts itself about Frasier's allergies. During Season 11's "The Placeholder," he finds himself cat-sitting for his neighbor. Alone in a world of couples, he accepts a blind date setup from Roz (Peri Gilpin) to get out of the house, but it has nothing to do with his supposed cat allergy, which never comes up.