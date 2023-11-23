Frasier Reveals A Potentially Deadly Detail About Dr. Crane

Contains spoilers for "Frasier" Season 1, Episode 8 — "The B Story"

Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) is no stranger to humiliating himself in public. Remember the time he becomes so ill that he can't host his radio program, only for him to grow paranoid that Niles (David Hyde Pierce), who is filling in for him, is trying to steal his time slot, take a large dose of drugs, and drag himself down to the radio station to take back control mid-broadcast? Something similar happens in "The B Story," leading the audience to learn a new fact about Dr. Crane's health.

In "The B Story," Frasier is stung by a bee before an important meeting with Harvard's review board. It turns out that he's deathly allergic, but instead of seeking medical attention, he uses David's (Anders Keith) EpiPen and ends up going to the meeting swollen and disorientated before collapsing into a faint, seemingly confirming Provost Sharma's (Parvesh Cheena) suspicions that he's an alcoholic and resulting in his being denied a professorship. This isn't the first allergy that Frasier has manifested, however.