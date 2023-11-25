Iman Vellani Reacts To The Marvels' Box Office Flop - 'What's The Point?'
Iman Vellani doesn't care about the box office woes of "The Marvels."
It's fair to label Nia DaCosta's "The Marvels" a box office flop. With a domestic debut of $46 million and a sophomore weekend drop of nearly 80%, the movie is on track to be the lowest-grossing entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As of this writing, the "Captain Marvel" sequel has grossed $161 million worldwide and will likely fail to turn a profit for Disney, partially thanks to its $200 million-plus budget. Unsurprisingly, much of the conversation surrounding the film is dedicated to its box office performance rather than its overall quality or how it sets up the MCU's future.
For lead star Iman Vellani, who made her franchise debut as Kamala Khan in "Ms. Marvel," it's moot to discuss ticket sales. "I don't want to focus on something that's not even in my control because what's the point?" she said in a chat with Yahoo! Entertainment, adding that the film's box office should be a concern for Disney CEO Bob Iger — not her.
This year has been less-than-stellar for Disney at the box office. The studio saw misfires in "Haunted Mansion" and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the latter of which reportedly lost $100 million. During Disney's earnings call in November, Iger acknowledged the company's recent missteps and promised that quality, not quantity, would be the House of Mouse's main objective moving forward.
Iman Vellani wants to focus on The Marvel's positives
Iman Vellani is instead focusing on the positives of "The Marvels." For one, the film isn't the critical misfire that online trolls think it is; the picture has an above-average, fresh 62% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Coupled with an 83% audience score, "The Marvels" is far from being the franchise's most divisive offering.
And while the film has its critics, Vellani is pleased with how the project turned out. "I'm happy with the finished product, and the people that I care about enjoyed the film," she told Yahoo! "It's genuinely a good time watching this movie, and that's all we can ask for with these films. It has superheroes, it takes place in space, it's not that deep and it's about teamwork and sisterhood. It's a fun movie, and I'm just so happy that I can share it with people."
That's certainly a great way to look at it, as the film has a passionate fanbase singing its praises on social media. Unfortunately, the online toxicity surrounding "The Marvels" continues to bubble, with many diminishing it simply because of its low financial receipts. Vellani hopes that negativity doesn't hamper the joy some viewers feel. "If people are excited about something, let them be excited about it," she said. "And if you have constructive criticism, voice it — but never be the wet blanket on someone else's excitement."
"The Marvels" is currently playing in theaters.