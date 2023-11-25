Iman Vellani Reacts To The Marvels' Box Office Flop - 'What's The Point?'

Iman Vellani doesn't care about the box office woes of "The Marvels."

It's fair to label Nia DaCosta's "The Marvels" a box office flop. With a domestic debut of $46 million and a sophomore weekend drop of nearly 80%, the movie is on track to be the lowest-grossing entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As of this writing, the "Captain Marvel" sequel has grossed $161 million worldwide and will likely fail to turn a profit for Disney, partially thanks to its $200 million-plus budget. Unsurprisingly, much of the conversation surrounding the film is dedicated to its box office performance rather than its overall quality or how it sets up the MCU's future.

For lead star Iman Vellani, who made her franchise debut as Kamala Khan in "Ms. Marvel," it's moot to discuss ticket sales. "I don't want to focus on something that's not even in my control because what's the point?" she said in a chat with Yahoo! Entertainment, adding that the film's box office should be a concern for Disney CEO Bob Iger — not her.

This year has been less-than-stellar for Disney at the box office. The studio saw misfires in "Haunted Mansion" and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the latter of which reportedly lost $100 million. During Disney's earnings call in November, Iger acknowledged the company's recent missteps and promised that quality, not quantity, would be the House of Mouse's main objective moving forward.