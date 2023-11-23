Are Wallace And Gromit In Trouble? Aardman's Clay 'Problem' Finally Explained

The iconic animated British duo of Wallace and Gromit have seen their fair share of catastrophes over the years, from a nefarious penguin to a cursed rabbit. Now, a new threat has emerged to threaten their existence — a lack of modeling clay that's been used to create stop-motion adventures for years. But how serious is the issue?

An article from The Telegraph picked up steam concerning the clay supplier Aardman Animations, the studio behind "Wallace and Gromit" and "Chicken Run," uses for its films. The supplier went out of business, and other sources, like Discussing Film on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted how Aardman only has enough clay for its next "Wallace & Gromit" movie, which is due to come out in 2024. This naturally sent fans into a tizzy, but the issue may have been overblown.

In response to people's concerns, Aardman posted its own statement on X. The studio assured fans they have plenty of clay in stock and plans to transition smoothly to a new source, "We are touched about recent concern over the future of our beloved clay creations, but wanted to reassure fans that there is absolutely no need to worry." It appears the only thing Wallace and Gromit have to worry about is putting on the wrong pair of trousers. That's always a bit of a sticky wicket.