The Witcher: Sirens Of The Deep Release Window, Cast, Plot, And More Details

Netflix's "Witcher" universe is in an interesting place right now. When it premiered on the streaming service in late 2019, "The Witcher" so quickly secured its place as one of Netflix's most popular shows that it was followed by not only an animated spin-off film in 2021 but also a Michelle Yeoh-led prequel TV series. "The Witcher" Season 3 wasn't received as well as the show's first two, though, and with longtime star Henry Cavill set to be replaced as Geralt of Rivia by "The Hunger Games" actor Liam Hemsworth, the longevity of the franchise's central TV series has been called into question.

Netflix is nonetheless moving forward with its ongoing expansion of the "Witcher" universe. Indeed, not only is "The Witcher" Season 4 currently in the works, the streaming service also announced that it is already in the midst of making yet another animated "Witcher" spin-off film. The movie, titled "The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep," will bring to life one of Geralt of Rivia's previously unseen adventures. In doing so, it will give fans the chance to spend some more time in the franchise's beloved fantasy world while they wait for "The Witcher" Season 4.

Taking all of this into account, here's what you should know about "The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep," including its plot, voice cast, director, and more.