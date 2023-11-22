Where To Watch Elsbeth, The Good Wife's Spin-Off
The legacy of "The Good Wife," which ended in 2016, has continued to live on. "The Good Fight" ran for several seasons before it came to a close in 2022, but fans don't have to say goodbye to this franchise just yet. Another spinoff, titled "Elsbeth" and centered on the character of the same name played by Carrie Preston, is in the works and has a release date.
Anyone asking, "Where can I see 'Elsbeth?'" is in luck. CBS published a press release announcing the new series will premiere on February 29, 2024 on CBS. Episodes should follow weekly on Thursdays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. It will also stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. The "Elsbeth" TV show should be easy for anyone to track down who wants to see the continuing adventures of Elsbeth Tascioni, a quirky attorney who uses her unique point of view to help the New York Police Department bring down criminals. And she'll have plenty of help along the way.
Following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, many networks have begun announcing their truncated 2023-2024 TV seasons. Many shows are getting late starts, but a good amount will be here before you know it. That includes "Elsbeth" debuting in February 2024. An exact episode count hasn't emerged yet, but as is the case with pretty much all TV seasons debuting early next year, it'll likely be in the neighborhood of between 10 and 13 episodes.
Carrie Preston's Elsbeth is a big draw, as she was a standout character in "The Good Wife" and "The Good Fight." The former even dedicated an entire episode to showcase how Elsbeth's brain works, namely Season 6, Episode 5 — "Shiny Objects." She'll have some new people to work with this time around, as mentioned in the press release. Wendell Pierce of "Jack Ryan" plays a charismatic member of the NYPD. Elsbeth will also work alongside Officer Kaya Blanke, played by Carra Patterson, another ethical officer who appreciates Elsbeth's one-of-a-kind point of view.
Many people are no doubt excited about the "Elsbeth" TV show. However, none may be as excited as Redditor u/Snookerman, who wrote in 2014, "When the show ends, Elsbeth should get her own spin-off like Saul Goodman after Breaking Bad." That's some genuine prescience.