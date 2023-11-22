Where To Watch Elsbeth, The Good Wife's Spin-Off

The legacy of "The Good Wife," which ended in 2016, has continued to live on. "The Good Fight" ran for several seasons before it came to a close in 2022, but fans don't have to say goodbye to this franchise just yet. Another spinoff, titled "Elsbeth" and centered on the character of the same name played by Carrie Preston, is in the works and has a release date.

Anyone asking, "Where can I see 'Elsbeth?'" is in luck. CBS published a press release announcing the new series will premiere on February 29, 2024 on CBS. Episodes should follow weekly on Thursdays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. It will also stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. The "Elsbeth" TV show should be easy for anyone to track down who wants to see the continuing adventures of Elsbeth Tascioni, a quirky attorney who uses her unique point of view to help the New York Police Department bring down criminals. And she'll have plenty of help along the way.