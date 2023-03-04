Elsbeth - What We Know So Far

The news of CBS ordering a pilot for "Elsbeth" broke on January 31, and since it appears that a full series order hasn't even been placed yet, we'll likely have to wait quite a while before details of the show's premiere date emerge.

Still, while fans have to play the waiting game for the time being, the knowledge of existing production schedules gives us some idea of when "Elsbeth" might potentially arrive. Assuming that the pilot will be successful and the series will be picked up this year, the earliest we could potentially see the first season of "Elsbeth" premiere is sometime in 2024. It's possible that CBS will schedule the first season of the show as part of its spring slate, much like it did with "The Good Fight," which premiered on both CBS and CBS All Access on February 19, 2017.

As such, "Elsbeth" might very well make its debut in early 2024, should the stars align for the project post haste -– though don't be surprised if it takes longer for everything to come together.