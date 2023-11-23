The Hunger Games Characters Who Are Alive During The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes

Suzanne Collins' dystopian series "The Hunger Games" ends on a high note. In the feature film adaptation, Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) helps conclude the rebellion she inadvertently started with a single arrow shot. Dictators Snow (Donald Sutherland) and Coin (Julianne Moore) die, and the franchise comes to an end, as it should. If there were to be another installment to the series, it would have to be set in a vastly different world.

"The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" fits the bill as it follows the events of the 10th Annual Hunger Games. Taking place a good half-century before Katniss is born, the film doesn't have many returning characters, though there are a few. The focus of the film follows a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) as he starts his prolific career in politics. He becomes a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) of District 12 and he interacts with his cousin, who is a familiar character to fans of "Mockingjay — Part 2." Hunter Schafer plays Tigris, long before she looks like a tiger. In the film, Tigris is revealed to be related to Snow, who later fires her as a Capitol stylist. These are the only two characters in "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" who have prominent roles in The Hunger Games films, but there's another character from the franchise who is alive at this time.