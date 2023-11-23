The Hunger Games Characters Who Are Alive During The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes
Suzanne Collins' dystopian series "The Hunger Games" ends on a high note. In the feature film adaptation, Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) helps conclude the rebellion she inadvertently started with a single arrow shot. Dictators Snow (Donald Sutherland) and Coin (Julianne Moore) die, and the franchise comes to an end, as it should. If there were to be another installment to the series, it would have to be set in a vastly different world.
"The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" fits the bill as it follows the events of the 10th Annual Hunger Games. Taking place a good half-century before Katniss is born, the film doesn't have many returning characters, though there are a few. The focus of the film follows a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) as he starts his prolific career in politics. He becomes a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) of District 12 and he interacts with his cousin, who is a familiar character to fans of "Mockingjay — Part 2." Hunter Schafer plays Tigris, long before she looks like a tiger. In the film, Tigris is revealed to be related to Snow, who later fires her as a Capitol stylist. These are the only two characters in "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" who have prominent roles in The Hunger Games films, but there's another character from the franchise who is alive at this time.
Mags won the 11th Hunger Games
The Capitol and related characters would not have been aware of her during "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," but Mags Flanagan (Lynn Cohen) would have been 15 years old at this moment in "The Hunger Games" timeline. A resident of District 4, Mags was only one year away from being a Tribute during the 11th Annual Hunger Games. She was the Victor that year, which was significant for many reasons. After the success of many new amenities introduced during the 10th Annual Hunger Games, Mags would have been the first to go on a Victory Tour. Before this time, Victors were just sent home without any monetary incentives. To bring more pomp and circumstance to the Games, this was also the year that the Victory Village was introduced. Mags would have been the first to live in a house of her own given to her by the Capitol.
In the following years, Mags became a mentor and watched several of the Tributes from her District fall into the violent Games. In the 65th Hunger Games, Mags mentored Finnick Odair (Sam Claflin) who was the youngest to win the Games at age 14. Mags did not survive the Quarter Quell after volunteering for Annie Cresta (Stef Dawson). Her legacy remains as one of the oldest Victors who cared for the people she mentored like her own children.