Why Tigris From Hunger Games Looks Like A Tiger

In the Hunger Games franchise, the world of the Capitol is flamboyant and ostentatious, but that is the point. Panem citizens have been so desensitized to their government that they enjoy the spectacle of the Games. At first glance, this is what Tigris (Eugenie Bondurant) appears to be when she shows up in "Mockingjay — Part 2." Having undergone surgery to make it appear as though she is a tiger, she could be as vain as everyone else. But she then informs Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) that President Snow (Donald Sutherland) fired her from being a stylist for being too enhanced.

While it is not established in the film if these enhancements were at his behest or by her own design, they change her nonetheless. In a world where cosmetic surgery is favored, this effectively turns Tigris against the status quo. After years of devotion to the Capitol, she is betrayed and becomes the very thing she appears to be. Her transformation into a tiger is not for vanity but is symbolic of her emotional transformation. She learns that she is as dispensable as everyone else in the Games and other districts. This leads her to be heavily involved in the rebellion. She houses Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) in the final film and smiles at the thought of Snow's death. Tigris becomes as vengeful and vicious as a real tiger, and her physical appearance represents that.