Whatever Happened To The Matte After Shark Tank?

Sometimes, the best "Shark Tank" deals are the ones that simplify life as we know it into something that's much more easily managed. Maybe it's a gadget that helps you wash dishes up; perhaps it's something that can help you reach an object on a high shelf. You don't have to reinvent the wheel to impress the sharks, but it helps if you figure out a way to make taking that wheel off and putting it on easier.

Melissa Clayton looked at how she was doing her makeup every morning and decided it was time to change things up. She already had experience running a successful company — Tiny Tags Jewelry, which she founded in 2012 — when she created The Matte after realizing she had no stable way to apply makeup in her bathroom every morning. Tired of using the top of her toilet tank as a counter, she created a prototype and then pounded the pavement, looking for someone willing to invest in manufacturing it. After being turned down by multiple companies with a freelance industrial designer, she had her first order of 500 Mattes in hand by 2015.

Looking to take her business to the next level, Clayton calls on the sharks for help to keep The Matte's finances looking beautiful.