Whatever Happened To The Matte After Shark Tank?
Sometimes, the best "Shark Tank" deals are the ones that simplify life as we know it into something that's much more easily managed. Maybe it's a gadget that helps you wash dishes up; perhaps it's something that can help you reach an object on a high shelf. You don't have to reinvent the wheel to impress the sharks, but it helps if you figure out a way to make taking that wheel off and putting it on easier.
Melissa Clayton looked at how she was doing her makeup every morning and decided it was time to change things up. She already had experience running a successful company — Tiny Tags Jewelry, which she founded in 2012 — when she created The Matte after realizing she had no stable way to apply makeup in her bathroom every morning. Tired of using the top of her toilet tank as a counter, she created a prototype and then pounded the pavement, looking for someone willing to invest in manufacturing it. After being turned down by multiple companies with a freelance industrial designer, she had her first order of 500 Mattes in hand by 2015.
Looking to take her business to the next level, Clayton calls on the sharks for help to keep The Matte's finances looking beautiful.
What happened to The Matte on Shark Tank?
Melissa Clayton appeared on Season 12, Episode 20 of "Shark Tank" in 2021. She wants $100,000 for a 20% stake in her company. She explains that all of the Mattes she's moved over the last 20 days have been sold through word of mouth and via influencers — and they have made her $20,000. Clayton then explains that she's made $200,000 over three years through this, selling on Amazon, the company's website, and a third-party retailer. She made $89,000 in 2020 on a product that cost seven dollars to make and was being sold for $24.99
Kevin O'Leary doesn't like the product from the start and is immediately out. Mark Cuban admits that he sees the need for The Matte thanks to having two teenage daughters, but can't offer her anything. It comes down to Barbara Corcoran, Kendra Scott, and Lori Greiner. Corcoran thinks there's a need for the product, and quizzes Clayton on the competition. She says she has a patent on the product, and there's nothing like it out there. But Barbara can't find a way to invest here and leaves the deal. Scott thinks the idea isn't there yet due to branding and imaging issues.
Greiner, however, is ready to deal. She offers $100,000 for 33.3% equity due to the amount of work she thinks she'll have to put in to get the company off the ground. Clayton replies with a 25% equity offer. Greiner turns the notion down, sticking to her guns, saying she wants to be a partner in the business. In the end, Clayton enthusiastically takes Lori's original deal.
The Matte after Shark Tank
After her "Shark Tank" appearance, Clayton appeared on her local ABC affiliate, WCVB-TV Boston, to talk about what the experience was like. "They were great. I mean it was obviously very nerve-wracking and I was trying to keep my cool," she told reporter Doug Meehan during her interview. She added that she had high hopes for the company after being on "Shark Tank," declaring that the future for The Matte felt limitless. She explained that she had sold 100,000 Mattes over the company's lifetime, and sensed only continued success lay ahead for the company.
Apparently, The Matte did experience the Shark Tank effect, because, in a post-"Shark Tank" blog entry from Clayton on the official The Matte website, she stated that she was incredibly impressed by how being on "Shark Tank" drew local eyeballs to both of her businesses and attracted new sponsors and customers. She also admitted that she was disappointed that COVID-19 strictures prevented her from doing more networking — especially with jewelry maker Kendra Scott, whom she admitted to admiring during her appearance and who showed interest in Tiny Tags during Clayton's presentation.
Is The Matte still in business?
There's no word at press time as to whether or not Lori Greiner has stepped up and taken a partnership role in the company's finances in the two years since The Matte's "Shark Tank" appearance. Nonetheless, it's apparent that The Matte continues to operate and thrive. The company's website is fully stocked as of November 2023, with the pink and black versions of The Matte available for $39.99 each. You can also buy a set of two Mattes for $59.99, or a travel bag for $9.99. The company even offers to ship all orders within 48 hours. Additionally, The Matte continues to sell on Amazon, where you can exclusively buy a silver version of the device.
The Matte keeps a well-updated social media profile, with an Instagram and a somewhat less updated Facebook account. While it hasn't added any new products in recent memory, it looks like The Matte might be here to stay — even if it is less successful than Tiny Tags Jewelry, which also continues to thrive and grow and remains open.
Since being on "Shark Tank," Clayton has appeared on other programs to promote The Matte and Tiny Tags, such as "Today."
What's next for The Matte?
At the moment, no radical updates regarding The Matte have occurred in the past couple of years. This is likely for good reason, as Melissa Clayton's other venture has taken off running. Clayton gifted actress Meryl Streep with one of her company's necklaces while she was in town speaking at the MA Conference for Women in 2022. Streep was subsequently seen wearing the necklace in interviews and the publicity surrounding Tiny Tags skyrocketed. With more celebrities, influencers, and press outlets jumping on the bandwagon, sales increased. The wave of good publicity culminated in Tiny Tags selling its wares in Target stores starting in April 2023. With all of that buzz surrounding the brand, it was unsurprisingly included on the 5,000 Fastest Growing Private Businesses list by Capitol One Business in 2022 and 2023.
Since appearing on "Shark Tank," Clayton has become an advisor for The NORTH by Female Founder Collective, a charity that encourages female entrepreneurship. That's quite a full plate, so perhaps it's not surprising that The Matte continues to sell, but hasn't seen any changes or new products added to its line. Naturally, though, anything is possible as the future — like a Matte — unfolds.