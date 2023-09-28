Once Upon A Studio: Who Plays The Old Man At The Beginning Of Disney's Short?
"Once Upon a Studio," a forthcoming short film from Disney, pays tribute to 100 years of animation. It sees numerous characters from throughout the studio's history get together to take a picture. Along the way, there are many humorous moments where audiences can see characters from entirely different eras interact, like Flash the sloth from "Zootopia" holding up the elevator, much to the chagrin of Donald Duck.
However, before the cartoon characters come to life, there's a quick scene of two people walking out of the studio, reflecting on all Disney has accomplished. One of these people is an older man who looks back and wonders what would happen if those walls could talk. The man is no other than Burny Mattinson, a Disney animation legend who worked for the company for 70 years before his death on February 27, 2023. However, he managed to film one more thing for Disney before his passing.
Mattinson got a job at Disney right out of high school, initially working in the traffic department before finally landing a spot in animation. From animating to developing stories, Mattinson worked on dozens of classic projects over the years, including "Lady and the Tramp," "Sleeping Beauty," and, most recently, "Strange World." He left an indelible mark on the company, and seeing how "Once Upon a Studio" celebrates the longevity of Disney, it's only fitting to include its longest-serving employee in some way.
Burny Mattinson will also receive a special tribute in Wish
Burny Mattinson's quick moment at the beginning of "Once Upon a Studio" symbolizes more than just a way to put a Disney legend in front of the camera. During a Q&A discussion attended by Looper, the creatives behind the short film talked about how it also represents a passing of the torch. It's no coincidence that Mattinson is walking out of the Disney animation studio with a younger employee. "Once Upon a Studio" may pay tribute to the past, but it's also about looking toward the future. Mattinson helped shape Disney animation for decades, and even though he's gone now, there's a new generation of animators and storytellers to keep his spirit alive.
The idea of passing the torch is seen later in the short film when all of the cartoon characters come together to take a picture. Characters from over the past 100 years sing a song, and all of them are in their original animation style; some are hand-drawn, while others are in 3D. And "Once Upon a Studio" isn't the only way Mattinson gets honored this year. The upcoming "Wish," which is also a celebration of 100 years of Disney, will be dedicated to his memory. With a blending of animation styles and a story referencing past Disney stories, namely with the personification of a wishing star, "Wish" can be seen as a sister project to "Once Upon a Studio." They honor 100 years of stories and, hopefully, 100 years of animation to come.
"Once Upon a Studio" premieres on ABC on October 15 at 8/7c.