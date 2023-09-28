Once Upon A Studio: Who Plays The Old Man At The Beginning Of Disney's Short?

"Once Upon a Studio," a forthcoming short film from Disney, pays tribute to 100 years of animation. It sees numerous characters from throughout the studio's history get together to take a picture. Along the way, there are many humorous moments where audiences can see characters from entirely different eras interact, like Flash the sloth from "Zootopia" holding up the elevator, much to the chagrin of Donald Duck.

However, before the cartoon characters come to life, there's a quick scene of two people walking out of the studio, reflecting on all Disney has accomplished. One of these people is an older man who looks back and wonders what would happen if those walls could talk. The man is no other than Burny Mattinson, a Disney animation legend who worked for the company for 70 years before his death on February 27, 2023. However, he managed to film one more thing for Disney before his passing.

Mattinson got a job at Disney right out of high school, initially working in the traffic department before finally landing a spot in animation. From animating to developing stories, Mattinson worked on dozens of classic projects over the years, including "Lady and the Tramp," "Sleeping Beauty," and, most recently, "Strange World." He left an indelible mark on the company, and seeing how "Once Upon a Studio" celebrates the longevity of Disney, it's only fitting to include its longest-serving employee in some way.