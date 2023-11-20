Why The Curse Of Oak Island's Palladium Discovery Excites Rick Lagina & Team

It's become somewhat of a running joke among fans for History's "The Curse of Oak Island" that, amid all the actual science and history, is a bunch of hoaxes. The show's currently on Season 11, with Rick Lagina and his team still not uncovering the mythical treasure. They've found plenty of other noteworthy items and locales, but with all the time and equipment they've dedicated to the search, one would assume they'd find something substantial at this point. But the tide may be turning on the reality series.

On Season 11, Episode 2 — "Heavy Lifting" — the crew locates a tunnel under the Garden Shaft. This follows up on events from the previous episode when the team came upon wood they believed could be part of a tunnel system leading to a treasure vault. To support this theory, Rick Lagina and his compatriots also found palladium on "The Curse of Oak Island."

Lagina says it best in "Heavy Lifting." "Palladium might be associated with gold refining or gold being in the ground. That would be exceedingly interesting to me. We have a piece of wood at an elevation we have significant interest in, so it's not just a piece of wood. It's a clue, and this clue needs to be followed." After all this time, are these investigators finally about to uncover gold and other treasures on Oak Island?