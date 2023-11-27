Deadliest Catch: Why Sig Hansen Is Torn Between Two Things

Life is very different for Sig Hansen compared to when he started out on "Deadliest Catch" all the way back in 2005. Though Sig Hansen only intended to do "Deadliest Catch" for one year, he ended up staying with the series and turning into one of its best-known stars. He's been crab fishing for decades at this point, and his daughter, Mandy, has even joined the family business as a fellow captain. Times have changed, leaving Hansen at a major crossroads in terms of his future.

In a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hansen was asked how he felt about the possibility of his daughter becoming the sole captain of the F/V Northwestern. "Oh, she's fine," Hansen said. "She and her husband can take it and run. I don't care. They are young, they got this. For me, I'm done. I got a foot out the door. My mentality is different from [what] it was 20 years ago. You only get so many chances."

Nonetheless, Hansen went on to explain his reluctance to retire from his role, despite the health concerns that have cropped up for him in recent years. "I can't stop, that's the problem," he said. "All of us are egomaniacs. You want to stop, but the ego portion won't let me stop. There's no way in hell. See what I mean? You are torn. You know that song 'Torn Between Two Lovers'? That's kind of what is going on here."