Arnold Schwarzenegger's Accent Threatened To Kill His Career - So He Fought Back

Over the course of the last five decades, Arnold Schwarzenegger has become one of the biggest stars in the world. From his early days in movies like "Stay Hungry" and "Conan the Barbarian" to his iconic roles in action tentpoles like "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" and "True Lies," you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone of any age who doesn't know the famous Austrian actor.

Still, while his best-known attribute on top of his well-muscled physique is likely his thick Austrian accent, the actor says that this notable feature was once seen as a major hurdle for him to overcome. Schwarzenegger explained as much on an episode of "The Graham Norton Show," where he talked about the lengthy process he underwent to try and overcome his accent.

"I had an English coach and an acting coach and a speech coach and an accent removal coach ..." the actor said. "I should have ... gotten my money back. The bottom line is I worked on it." However, as time went on, the accent that he thought would derail his career became an asset. He explained, "When I did 'Terminator,' Jim Cameron said, 'What made "Terminator" work and why it became successful was because Schwarzenegger talks like a machine.'"