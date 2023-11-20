The Ending Of Bone Cold Finally Explained

"Bone Cold" opens with a look at Jon Bryant (Jonathan Stoddard) and Marco Miller (Matt Munroe) on the job. The two of them are elite snipers for the U.S. military who get sent all around the world to take out high-priority targets. As the two of them are returning from a mission, we get a sense that they each have a wildly different relationship to their job. Miller seems to be at peace with what the two of them do for a living and accepts that death is part of the job. However, assassinating people is beginning to take a toll on Bryant's mental health.

When Bryant gets home, he tries to decompress from the mission by spending time with his wife Mel (Jennifer Khoe) and his daughter Wendy (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss), but before he even has time to get his head out of the game, Colonel Nathan Bernham (Shaan Sharma) calls him back in for another job. When Bryant and Miller arrive at headquarters, they're told the next mission will take them to Ukraine, where they'll be tasked with stealthily eliminating a Russian operative.

Not long after they get on the ground, Bryant and Miller realize something is wrong with this mission. A team sent before them failed to pull off the assassination, and as they make their way through the woods, Bryant begins noticing a mysterious figure following them. As their paranoia rises, the mission suddenly takes a turn for the worse.