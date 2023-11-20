Whatever Happened To Clove's Actress From The Hunger Games?

Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) certainly has her work cut out for her as a competitor in "The Hunger Games." As if the Capitol-created storms and creatures aren't enough, she also has to survive against District 2's Clove (Isabelle Fuhrman) and Cato (Alexander Ludwig), and their crew of career tributes who train their entire lives to get in the arena.

Clove is particularly vicious. Small but mighty, she's extremely handy with a knife, and is willing to do anything to become a victor. Unfortunately for her, arrogance brings about her own demise, when Thresh (Dayo Okeniyi) hears Clove mocking the death of his fellow District 11 competitor, young Rue (Amandla Stenberg), and kills her.

This may be the end of Clove, but Fuhrman — the actress behind this diabolical character — was only getting started. Following the release of "The Hunger Games" in 2012, Fuhrman continued to create an impressive and varied career for herself. She took on more antagonist roles (including reprising Esther in the 2022 prequel "Orphan: First Kill"), while branching outside of her wheelhouse with projects like "Sheroes" and a reimagining of "Macbeth." Read on for a full recap of what Fuhrman has been up to since Clove was forced to hang up her knife forever.