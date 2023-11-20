Whatever Happened To Clove's Actress From The Hunger Games?
Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) certainly has her work cut out for her as a competitor in "The Hunger Games." As if the Capitol-created storms and creatures aren't enough, she also has to survive against District 2's Clove (Isabelle Fuhrman) and Cato (Alexander Ludwig), and their crew of career tributes who train their entire lives to get in the arena.
Clove is particularly vicious. Small but mighty, she's extremely handy with a knife, and is willing to do anything to become a victor. Unfortunately for her, arrogance brings about her own demise, when Thresh (Dayo Okeniyi) hears Clove mocking the death of his fellow District 11 competitor, young Rue (Amandla Stenberg), and kills her.
This may be the end of Clove, but Fuhrman — the actress behind this diabolical character — was only getting started. Following the release of "The Hunger Games" in 2012, Fuhrman continued to create an impressive and varied career for herself. She took on more antagonist roles (including reprising Esther in the 2022 prequel "Orphan: First Kill"), while branching outside of her wheelhouse with projects like "Sheroes" and a reimagining of "Macbeth." Read on for a full recap of what Fuhrman has been up to since Clove was forced to hang up her knife forever.
She plays Michelle in Don't Let Me Go
One year after "The Hunger Games," Isabelle Fuhrman didn't stray far from the worlds of horror, action, and drama that fans had come to associate with her. But in 2013's "Don't Let Me Go," a story written and directed by Giorgio Serafini about a family who becomes trapped in a haunted forest, she takes a break from playing the antagonist. Fuhrman portrays Michelle Madsen, daughter of Chris Madsen (James Le Gros) and twin sister of Nick Madsen (Joel Courtney). She's a tomboy who loves camping and the wilderness ... when there aren't supernatural forces at work. After reading the script, Fuhrman instantly felt a connection to Michelle, and, two weeks after sending in an audition tape, she secured the part.
In a behind-the-scenes interview, she described "Don't Let Me Go" as being an interesting mash-up of genres: "It's a little bit of a family sort of film, not really, but slightly, just in that aspect of relationships. And then in spirituality, the idea that there's this girl, these magical beings that are taking them on this journey. And then there's this aspect of adventure, of these kids who are just trying to find their way home."
For Fuhrman, it was a blast to film "Don't Let Me Go." Favorite moments included bonding with her fictional twin Courtney on set, singing along to Wang Chung's "Dance Hall Days" in the car, and working alongside Serafini, who she praised for giving the actors creative freedom,
Her 2014 film All the Wilderness received mixed reviews
After completing "Don't Let Me Go," it wasn't long before Isabelle Fuhrman added another bullet point to her resume, one that wasn't actually supposed to happen. When Michael James Johnson's 2014 film "All the Wilderness" first got underway, Chloe Grace Moretz of "Carrie" and "Let Me In" fame was slated to play the role of Val, the love interest of leading teen James Charm (Kodi Smit-McPhee). However, due to a scheduling conflict, a new actress was needed to take on Val, and Fuhrman was the perfect one for the job.
This story about a young man who is struggling to cope with the death of his father, and who isn't finding solace in therapy with Dr. Pembry (Danny DeVito), received mixed reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, where "All the Wilderness" boasts a 60% Tomatometer score and 43% audience score, reviewer Pete Vonder Haar of Village Voice, praised the film, saying, "In spite of the tatty 'coming of age' familiarity, Johnson's vision seems fresh and vibrant." On the other hand, Mike D'Angelo, of AV Club, was more negative: "Johnson unquestionably has his heart in the right place, but he's made a commonplace film built around one of those too-fragile-for-this-world teens who can be traced directly back to Timothy Hutton in Ordinary People."
She stars alongside John Cusack and Samuel L. Jackson in Cell
"All the Wilderness" may not have been a massive blockbuster hit for Isabelle Fuhrman, but hey, not every project can be a winner. It helped that her next undertaking put her beside two of her biggest idols in the industry: John Cusack and Samuel L. Jackson. In 2016's "Cell," a film adaptation of Stephen King's novel of the same name, she played Alice Waxman, who, along with Clay Riddell (Cusack) and Tom McCourt (Jackson), must survive against humans turned into zombies as a result of a mysterious cell phone signal.
Fuhrman told Entertainment Voice that she was drawn to Alice because she was unlike any of the actress's past roles. "She's not strong, she's not weak, she's just a normal girl," said Fuhrman. "All of this stuff happens and by the end of the movie, she has to learn to do what Sam says earlier: 'People are going to have to learn to get rid of their sensibilities or they're going to die.' That's Alice's journey; she has to reevaluate her life and find out what's important to her now. She has to learn to survive and move forward past all the craziness."
According to Fuhrman, she, Cusack, and Jackson enjoyed their time together on set. Though she admitted that she would fan-girl pretty hard if she bumped into either actor at an event, she was able to keep her freakouts at bay since she saw them every day while creating "Cell."
Dear Eleanor shows that there's more to life than chasing boys
Later in 2016, Isabelle Fuhrman took a break from apocalyptic scenarios in favor of the ultimate girl power flick: "Dear Eleanor." In the film, penned by writers Cecilia Contreras and Amy Garcia, Fuhrman plays the zesty and energetic Max who is on a mission to get her best friend Ellie (Liana Liberato) out of a rut. The only way to do this is to travel across the country — during the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 — to find and meet Ellie's idol, Eleanor Roosevelt.
In an interview with FOX5, Fuhrman praised "Dear Eleanor" for promoting a positive message for its intended demographic of viewers. "I really want young girls to go see it because it's a really great message that you don't have to make a movie about two young girls vying for a guy's attention," she said. "They're going on a trip together to better themselves and chase their dreams, and that's what a movie should be about." Fuhrman also expressed her hope that the work of Contreras and Garcia would open the doors for more female directors, producers, and writers in the industry, which she said at the time were severely lacking.
She plays an older version of Tessa in Masters of Sex
In the Season 3 premiere of "Masters of Sex," Virginia Johnson's (Lizzy Caplan) daughter isn't a little kid anymore. Isabelle Fuhrman takes on the teenage version of Tessa Johnson, who is navigating ill-intentioned boys and her distant mother's blossoming career as a sexuality researcher. Unfortunately, Tessa is forced to mature faster than she anticipates, when Matt (Kevin Fonteyne), the new young man in her life, pushes her into physical intimacy, despite her saying no.
Fuhrman revealed in an interview with EW how sad this Season 3, Episode 3 ("The Excitement of Release") scene made her, but also how important it is to shed light on the fact that situations like this are still all too prevalent in society.
"Just reading it, it really broke my heart. I went to a regular school and knew girls in middle school that had that happen to them. I knew people that had had a date, and a guy said, 'You can't leave me like this,' and it ended in a very violent way," she said. Fuhrman added, "And it's a confusing thing because they didn't understand that that was sexual assault. And I think that just shows that even though this took place in the '60s, there still is that need for people to be able to talk candidly about sex because it's still a conversation that people are afraid to have."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
She found besties on the set of Down a Dark Hall
As a longtime supporter of female-led projects, it made sense that the script for 2018's "Down a Dark Hall" instantly resonated with Isabelle Fuhrman. In the film, she portrays Izzy, one of several troubled teens who must survive Blackwood Boarding School and its headmistress Madame Duret (Uma Thurman). Fuhrman stars alongside fellow actresses AnnaSophia Robb, Taylor Russell, and Victoria Moroles, all of whom she grew close to while filming in Spain over the course of several months.
"We spent so much time together, they really became my family. A lot of times, you work with people, and then you only see them occasionally after the shoot is over," Fuhrman told Shock Ya. "But the other girls and I on this film really made an effort to stay in touch, because we had a really special bond." Plus, after standing in the middle of a room that was quite literally set on fire for one particular scene, it was natural to feel a closeness to those sweating beside her. According to Fuhrman, Robb even suggested that the group dress like the Spice Girls for Halloween.
In addition to the camaraderie, Fuhrman also loved the content of the movie, based on the 1974 novel by Lois Duncan. She said of the script, "[I] thought the story was super cool, and very different from anything else I've ever read. I thought it was very suspenseful, and couldn't stop turning the pages."
She played Macbeth in an all-female reimagining
Isabelle Fuhrman gave her career a major pivot in 2019, when she took on the titular role in an all-female adaptation of Shakespeare's "Macbeth." She starred alongside Sharlene Cruz, Sophie Kelly-Hedrick, Ismenia Mendes, Lily Santiago, Ayana Workman, and her "Down a Dark Hall" buddy AnnaSophia Robb in the production, presented by the Red Bull Theater Company at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. In this reimagining of the Shakespearean classic, which drew inspiration from the murder cases of Skylar Neese and Slender Man, things take a dark turn when the girls decide to put on a spooky play.
In a Facebook hangout to promote the play, Fuhrman discussed her mission to showcase Macbeth as somebody who is more than just a muscular man of war, especially regarding Lady Macbeth (Mendes). "There was such a balance that we worked on to sort of strike in terms of their relationship being on this equal level, and that Mac didn't have to be this big guy, but could just be powerful because of how great his heart is."
Reviews for Fuhrman's performance were mixed. David Cote of The Observer, praised, "Fuhrman can let her eyes go dead and she flattens her tone without losing too much meaning in the verse, and she grows into the bleakness of the tyrant as the show goes on." On the other hand, Thom Geier of The Wrap, critiqued, "Isabelle Fuhrman's Macbeth comes across as more petulant than conflicted ... "
She brings a real woman's trauma to life in Tape
After her stint on stage, Isabelle Fuhrman returned to the screen, this time in an inspired-by-true-events drama about the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry. Deborah Kampmeier wrote and directed 2020's "Tape" to shed light on the story of Annarosa Mudd, a friend and collaborator who confided in Kampmeier about a traumatic experience from her past. According to Mudd, a producer made a screen test go too far, and she feared an explicit tape of her might surface if she established a name for herself in the industry.
Kampmeier said in an article for Talkhouse, "I had never before made a film that wasn't rooted in my personal history, but I was deeply compelled to make this one, as it held so many elements that were familiar to not only my own stories, but the stories of so many women I knew."
In "Tape," Fuhrman takes on the role of Pearl, an aspiring actress who is taken advantage of. Though "Tape" was written prior to the start of the #MeToo movement, it was released not long after, making it a timely piece. Fuhrman said in an online Q&A, "I hope that, with this movie, we can get more people to see this and understand that it's not just a Harvey Weinstein situation. There are a lot of people out there that take advantage of not just women, but take advantage of lots of other people around the world."
She underwent brutal training for The Novice
By 2021, Isabelle Fuhrman had made such a name for herself in the horror/thriller/drama landscape, that even her sports-related movies have a dark twist. In "The Novice," written and directed by Lauren Hadaway, Fuhrman plays Alex Dall, a freshman member of her college's rowing team who goes to any lengths to land one of eight spots at the varsity level.
"It's an anxiety-ridden movie about what it really feels like to go after something past the point of no return," Fuhrman told Vogue. "Alex is the biggest hero and biggest villain of the story, and there's no external force that's pushing her to be who she is. You're rooting for her at the same time as you're begging her to stop."
No stunt doubles were used in "The Novice." Anytime Alex is seen on screen rowing, that's all Fuhrman, who underwent extensive training for six weeks. Most days consisted of rowing at Marina del Rey for six hours, lifting weights, and packing on muscle with the help of a trainer. Though Fuhrman was already an accomplished runner (she once ran a 344-mile race from Santa Monica to Las Vegas), this was beyond anything she'd ever done. Still, she got through it and even credits those difficult weeks with helping her bring more to the character. She said, "It really, I think, helped me emotionally get to this place that I don't know if I would've been able to get to."
She reprises Esther in Orphan: First Kill
13 years after creeping out the masses in "Orphan" as Esther, a grown woman who poses as a child, she reprised the role in 2022's "Orphan: First Kill," a prequel that chronicles the early days of this not-so-little girl. When she filmed the original, Fuhrman was 10 years old and could easily pull off the role. But when it came time to reprise the same role at the age of 25, it wasn't so easy. A few different options were considered, including using CGI to put Fuhrman's face onto a child actor. However, director William Brent Bell refused to move forward with the project unless Esther was played by Fuhrman. A variety of tricks were used, including strategic lighting and forced perspective, to make this possible.
In addition to working tirelessly to make Fuhrman pass as a kid, she and Bell also brainstormed ways to make audiences feel empathy for Esther. "There were original drafts of the movie ... where there's a whole monologue that I had, where I was talking about how I can't have children of my own," she told Variety. "So those were things that I got to pull from into this movie in the sense of, 'How do we take back the story of Esther?' She's a bad person, she does horrible things. How do we find a way to trick the audience into rooting for her and wanting her to get out of the situation?"
She takes on a rare action/adventure role in Sheroes
On the heels of "Orphan: First Kill," Isabelle Fuhrman made a drastic career shift into the world of action/adventure with "Sheroes," another addition to her ever-growing lineup of female-driven projects. In the 2023 film, Fuhrman plays Ezra, who, instead of enjoying vacation, must work with two friends to save a third who is kidnapped by a drug lord in Thailand.
Just as Ezra doesn't feel much like a hero in the beginning of "Sheroes," Fuhrman didn't feel much like her character when filming commenced. However, everything clicked when the short-haired actress got hair extensions, which seemed like the perfect fit for Ezra. She was then able to bring this "shero" to life on screen and embody a lesson that she hopes resonates with viewers. "I ... love the message of, 'You can be your own hero,'" Fuhrman told Comic Book Resources. "You can save the day. Not everybody has the same skills, but everyone's got their talents. And you can do amazing things, especially with people that you love."
She appears in Kevin Costner's Western epic Horizon: An American Saga
Also in 2023, Isabelle Fuhrman jetted to Utah to continue production for the Western film series "Horizon: An American Saga," a multi-part passion project of Kevin Costner. Fuhrman joins a star-studded lineup, including fellow "Hunger Games" alum Jena Malone, Giovanni Ribisi, Luke Wilson, and Jamie Campbell Bower, to name just a few. Fuhrman praised Costner, who is writing, directing, and starring in the series, for assembling such a top-notch group of talent and bringing his "Horizon" vision to life.
"[H]e's put, like, all of his own money behind it. And you can tell every day, he feels like he's 23 years old," Fuhrman told MovieWeb of Costner. "He has such a happy, youthful energy about his work, and the passion exudes from every frame of the movie and how he treats everyone on set. He is a wonderful class act, and I absolutely adore him."