Kevin Costner's Epic Western Horizon Has Found Lead Actors To Match Its Scope

As his already remarkable career continues on screens big and small, Kevin Costner is quickly becoming synonymous with one genre above all others: the Western. From the "Hatfields & McCoys" 2012 History miniseries to the highly successful and franchise-spawning "Yellowstone," Costner has proven quite the capable hand in such projects. As it turns out, this isn't by mere coincidence either. Costner has a clear passion for stories from the past and present set in the West, hence why he's also taken an active role in developing some over the years.

As of this writing, Costner's latest directorial effort came in the form of 2003's "Open Range" — his third movie behind "Dances with Wolves" and "The Postman" from 1990 and 1997, respectively — which he also starred in as Charley Waite. Now nearly 20 years after its release, he's saddling up for yet another Western feature titled "Horizon." The film will take a look at the United States pre and post-Civil War, chronicling various conflicts, environmental disasters, and more as the Westward Expansion era continues to unfold.

Naturally, with such a broad scope, "Horizon" would need a strong stable of actors to make it work. As it happens, Kevin Costner has found a few names with the power to do so.