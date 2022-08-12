Kevin Costner's Epic Western Horizon Has Found Lead Actors To Match Its Scope
As his already remarkable career continues on screens big and small, Kevin Costner is quickly becoming synonymous with one genre above all others: the Western. From the "Hatfields & McCoys" 2012 History miniseries to the highly successful and franchise-spawning "Yellowstone," Costner has proven quite the capable hand in such projects. As it turns out, this isn't by mere coincidence either. Costner has a clear passion for stories from the past and present set in the West, hence why he's also taken an active role in developing some over the years.
As of this writing, Costner's latest directorial effort came in the form of 2003's "Open Range" — his third movie behind "Dances with Wolves" and "The Postman" from 1990 and 1997, respectively — which he also starred in as Charley Waite. Now nearly 20 years after its release, he's saddling up for yet another Western feature titled "Horizon." The film will take a look at the United States pre and post-Civil War, chronicling various conflicts, environmental disasters, and more as the Westward Expansion era continues to unfold.
Naturally, with such a broad scope, "Horizon" would need a strong stable of actors to make it work. As it happens, Kevin Costner has found a few names with the power to do so.
Costner has enlisted some remarkable talent for Horizon
As revealed by Deadline on August 12, 2022, the cast of Kevin Costner's "Horizon" is off to a solid start. First up is Sienna Miller, who has appeared in such projects as "American Sniper" and "The Loudest Voice," among a host of others. Jake Sully himself from the James Cameron hit "Avatar," Sam Worthington, will star as well alongside Jamie Campbell Bower. Bower, the actor behind the villain of "Stranger Things" Season 4, Vecna, announced his inclusion during an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." Despite his directing duties, Costner will also pop up in the film.
"I am very excited and humbled to go on this incredible and important journey with Kevin," said Worthington in a statement about his casting, with Miller echoing similar sentiments before adding, "The story is riveting. I am very honored to be a part of it." In addition to acting and directing, Kevin Costner helped Jon Baird write the script, and he will serve as a producer and financer for "Horizon." After all, as described by Deadline, the film is something of a passion project for the "Wyatt Earp" actor that has taken some time to get off the ground.
When we can expect to see "Horizon" remains a mystery, much like any other names that could join the cast list. Although, we do know that production on the movie aims to begin on August 29 in Utah.