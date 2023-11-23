John Stamos' Worrying Behavior On My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 Changed Him Forever

While John Stamos will forever be linked to the sitcom "Full House," another one of his arguably lesser-known projects may hold more significance for the actor. Devoted fans of the "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" films know that Stamos depicted the ever-so-dapper "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" character, George. While Stamos exuded his signature charisma throughout his scenes as the newscaster, the actor was going through a rather dark time during the 2016 light-hearted comedy.

While speaking on "The Howard Stern Show," Stamos explained that he stepped into George's shoes the same summer he was briefly detained following a DUI. Stamos stated that while he was now horrified he once drove inebriated, his initial response to the 2015 incident was to continue consuming alcohol. "I went home, and you know what I did? I drank another bottle of wine by myself," said Stamos. The actor also suggested he could not process the DUI mentally, as his presence was required at the "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" filming location. "I was hammered. And I was — I don't remember being on that set," Stamos said.

He then shared he agreed to stay at a rehabilitation center upon receiving instruction that he was no longer needed as George. "As soon as I came back from Toronto — 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding,' my sisters were there, and my agents, and everybody was like, 'Okay, it's time.' It wasn't even an intervention. It was like, 'We packed your bags, you're going.' I said, 'Okay, it's time,'" stated Stamos. The actor shared that he quit drinking following his month-long rehab stay.