John Stamos' Worrying Behavior On My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 Changed Him Forever
While John Stamos will forever be linked to the sitcom "Full House," another one of his arguably lesser-known projects may hold more significance for the actor. Devoted fans of the "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" films know that Stamos depicted the ever-so-dapper "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" character, George. While Stamos exuded his signature charisma throughout his scenes as the newscaster, the actor was going through a rather dark time during the 2016 light-hearted comedy.
While speaking on "The Howard Stern Show," Stamos explained that he stepped into George's shoes the same summer he was briefly detained following a DUI. Stamos stated that while he was now horrified he once drove inebriated, his initial response to the 2015 incident was to continue consuming alcohol. "I went home, and you know what I did? I drank another bottle of wine by myself," said Stamos. The actor also suggested he could not process the DUI mentally, as his presence was required at the "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" filming location. "I was hammered. And I was — I don't remember being on that set," Stamos said.
He then shared he agreed to stay at a rehabilitation center upon receiving instruction that he was no longer needed as George. "As soon as I came back from Toronto — 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding,' my sisters were there, and my agents, and everybody was like, 'Okay, it's time.' It wasn't even an intervention. It was like, 'We packed your bags, you're going.' I said, 'Okay, it's time,'" stated Stamos. The actor shared that he quit drinking following his month-long rehab stay.
John Stamos is honest with how alcohol hurt many aspects of his life
During "The Howard Stern Show" interview, Stamos explained how his parents suffered from alcoholism. "My parents were alcoholics but they were functioning, you know, it's hereditary," he said. He also suggested he sought out alcohol as he had difficulty dealing with the loss of his mother and father, Loretta and William "Bill" Stamos.
In an October 2023 interview on the "2 Bears, 1 Cave" podcast, Stamos stated that his issues with alcohol hindered his ability to be in a romantic relationship and start a family. He acknowledged that three years following his decision to abstain from alcohol, he wed his wife, Caitlin McHugh, the mother of his child, Billy Stamos. "I would drink all the time, but it was keeping me — preventing me — what I really wanted was a family. I wanted a wife and a kid. And now that I have that I am so grateful. But I wouldn't have had it if I didn't clean up. People could see it on me," said Stamos.
Besides being a devoted family man over the past five years, Stamos has also continued to focus on his acting career. In fact, his young son can enjoy his most recent projects, including numerous episodes of "Mickey Mouse Funhouse" and "Spidey and His Amazing Friends."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357)