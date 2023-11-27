Who Sings The Smallville Theme Song And What Does It Really Mean?

When "Smallville" first began airing back in 2001, it was unknown if a Superman origin story set in high school would make for a popular series or if it would be ignored by DC Comics fans altogether. However, considering that the series ran for an impressive ten seasons and helped inspire a whole host of DC-related projects on The CW, it's safe to say that this big-budget gamble on the small screen was worth taking.

As fans will no doubt recall, all ten seasons of "Smallville" were accompanied by the show's theme song, "Save Me" by Remy Zero. While the surface-level meaning of the song seems to suggest that this refrain is coming from one of the many people Clark Kent (Tom Welling) would go on to save throughout the series, when you read the full lyrics, there is another, more likely interpretation.

The "Smallville" theme song seems to really be sung from Clark's point of view. The main lyrics of the chorus especially support this reading of the song. "Somebody save me; let your warm hands break right through," Remy Zero sings. "Somebody save me; I don't care how you do it, just stay, stay! C'mon, I've been waiting for you."