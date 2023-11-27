Who Sings The Smallville Theme Song And What Does It Really Mean?
When "Smallville" first began airing back in 2001, it was unknown if a Superman origin story set in high school would make for a popular series or if it would be ignored by DC Comics fans altogether. However, considering that the series ran for an impressive ten seasons and helped inspire a whole host of DC-related projects on The CW, it's safe to say that this big-budget gamble on the small screen was worth taking.
As fans will no doubt recall, all ten seasons of "Smallville" were accompanied by the show's theme song, "Save Me" by Remy Zero. While the surface-level meaning of the song seems to suggest that this refrain is coming from one of the many people Clark Kent (Tom Welling) would go on to save throughout the series, when you read the full lyrics, there is another, more likely interpretation.
The "Smallville" theme song seems to really be sung from Clark's point of view. The main lyrics of the chorus especially support this reading of the song. "Somebody save me; let your warm hands break right through," Remy Zero sings. "Somebody save me; I don't care how you do it, just stay, stay! C'mon, I've been waiting for you."
Clark and Lana are able to be together but only for a short time
When looked at this way, the most sensible suggestion is that this is Clark pouring out his feelings to his long-time crush, Lana Lang (Kristin Kreuk). This fits because, like many heroes forced to keep their heroic secondary lives hidden from most people that are close to them, Clark is often lonely and angsty throughout "Smallville" and is pining to share the truth with some of his friends, especially Lana.
In this way, "Save Me" joins the ranks of other Superman-related songs like "Kryptonite" by 3 Doors Down and "Superman (It's Not Easy)" by Five For Fighting in suggesting that America's greatest superhero may need some saving of his own. Furthermore, when you consider that Superman eventually goes dark at some point in almost every version of the mythos, including "Smallville," this makes a lot of sense.
While most of Clark's friends and a few of his enemies would eventually learn the truth of his secret identity, he was never able to get his happy ending with Lana. Still, he did wind up meeting and falling in love with his classic canonical love interest, Lois Lane (Erica Durance). Even if the romance had a long build-up, the two finally got together in the final seasons of "Smallville."