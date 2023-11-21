Frasier: Why Eve's Friend June Looks So Familiar

Not every member of the original cast of "Frasier" returned for the Paramount+ reboot, but Kelsey Grammar, who made the talk show host and psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane famous on the original series, sure did — and he's still looking for love in all the wrong places. Single and living in Boston so that he can mend his relationship with his son Frederick "Freddy" Crane (Jack Cutmore-Scott), Frasier is on the prowl, and in the sixth episode of the reboot's first season, he meets a new woman named June thanks to his and Freddy's friend Eve (Jess Salgueiro), with whom he thinks he's supposed to go on a blind date. Things go awry, though, when Frasier and Freddy can't figure out which one of them she's supposed to go out with.

So who plays June? That would be June Diane Raphael, the super-busy television and film actress who's popped up in everything from popular sitcoms to Emmy-nominated short-form content to Netflix originals. Trust us, you've seen June Diane Raphael before. Here's where.