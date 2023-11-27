How Much Did Daniel Craig's James Bond Tip The Dealer In Casino Royale?

One of the biggest problems with the James Bond films as they went on in the late '90s and early '00s was that they had become increasingly difficult to take seriously. In fact, by the time the Pierce Brosnan films came to an end, it was clear that the unkillable 007 of the last few decades needed a revamp in order to appeal to more modern audiences. Enter "Casino Royale," a reboot that grounded the superspy but still allowed him to keep his swagger.

In fact, despite the more realistic tone of "Casino Royale," James Bond (Daniel Craig) doesn't even drop his cocky demeanor in the film's torture scene. Still, one of the moments that really shows how flippant this take on 007 can be is when Bond tips the dealer of a high-stakes poker game with a staggering $500,000 chip.

The confirmation of the amount of the tip comes from director Martin Campbell. The filmmaker spoke to Polygon about the scene in question. "I always laugh at the end when Bond just flips him half a million," Campbell said. "It was just amusing to me — it's not Bond's money." As fans of "Casino Royale" will likely recall, 007 is spending money from the British Secret Service and the American government when he tips, something that adds a bit of the character's classic snark to the scene.