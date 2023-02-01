Tom Brady May Consider Acting Following His Official NFL Retirement

Tom Brady already has some film and television roles to his name, and it mostly involves him playing himself. He voiced cartoon versions of himself on "The Simpsons" and "Family Guy," and he's popped up on the big screen in "Ted 2" and the "Entourage" movie. Suffice it to say, he's had plenty of time taking direction, and it wouldn't be the first time an actor has pursued acting. In addition to a slew of wrestlers who have gotten in the game, like John Cena and Dave Bautista, LeBron James has caught the acting bug with performances in "Space Jam: A New Legacy" and "Trainwreck."

Brady certainly seems open to doing more acting. He was asked about as much in a recent interview, where he said, "I would like that. I had fun" (via Variety). And those who have worked with him on movie sets had nothing but praise toward his abilities. His "80 for Brady" co-star, Lily Tomlin, stated, "He's like Gary Cooper. He's like Jimmy Stewart. He's like all those old-timers. He's got that kind of appeal." On top of that, his "80 for Brady" director Kyle Marvin said, "He was great. I think the hardest thing about acting is pressure, dealing with the pressure of showing up and having all these people around you. He has really good experience with pressure."

As of now, Brady doesn't have any other acting projects lined up, so it remains to be seen if he'll pursue this new venture in earnest. For now, fans of his can look forward to "80 for Brady," dropping in theaters on February 3.