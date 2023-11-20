Invincible Already Confirmed Whether Allen The Alien Is Dead

Contains spoilers for the "Invincible" comics and potential spoilers for the Amazon Prime Video series

As soaring and imaginative as Robert Kirkman's "Invincible" is, it can also be brutally violent and incredibly dark. In fact, Season 1 of the series saw Mark's (Steven Yeun) heroic moniker notably tested by the likes of Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) and Battle Beast (Michael Dorn), just to name a few.

However, one of Mark's battles on "Invincible" turns into a surprise friendship after the hero meets Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen). Friendly, affable, and intent on stopping the expansion of the Viltrumite empire, Allen has been Mark's ally ever since ... well, until recently, that is.

In Season 2, Allen fought three Viltrumites and was violently beaten and disemboweled as a result of the battle. Though he survives, we next see him on life support, only to see Thaedus (Peter Claver Cullen) shutting the medical assistance off in secret. With this, viewers are left thinking that Allen has been killed. Comics readers, on the other hand, will know that not only does Allen survive, but he goes on to become one of the most powerful and dangerous characters in all of "Invincible."