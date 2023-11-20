Invincible Already Confirmed Whether Allen The Alien Is Dead
Contains spoilers for the "Invincible" comics and potential spoilers for the Amazon Prime Video series
As soaring and imaginative as Robert Kirkman's "Invincible" is, it can also be brutally violent and incredibly dark. In fact, Season 1 of the series saw Mark's (Steven Yeun) heroic moniker notably tested by the likes of Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) and Battle Beast (Michael Dorn), just to name a few.
However, one of Mark's battles on "Invincible" turns into a surprise friendship after the hero meets Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen). Friendly, affable, and intent on stopping the expansion of the Viltrumite empire, Allen has been Mark's ally ever since ... well, until recently, that is.
In Season 2, Allen fought three Viltrumites and was violently beaten and disemboweled as a result of the battle. Though he survives, we next see him on life support, only to see Thaedus (Peter Claver Cullen) shutting the medical assistance off in secret. With this, viewers are left thinking that Allen has been killed. Comics readers, on the other hand, will know that not only does Allen survive, but he goes on to become one of the most powerful and dangerous characters in all of "Invincible."
Why did Thaedus turn off Allen's life support?
"Invincible" viewers will no doubt be happy to know that, presuming the series follows the arc of the comics, Allen the Alien does indeed survive these two close brushes with death. In fact, when he returns after recuperating for a time, the Unopian warrior has become noticeably stronger. While in the comics, Thaedus doesn't turn off Allen's life support, there may be a very good and totally understandable reason why he does so on the show.
In the "Invincible" comics, it is revealed by Thaedus that Allen's near death has caused his body to evolve and adapt, making him much stronger than he was before as a result. With this in mind, the most natural reason he has turned off Allen's life support on the show would be to jumpstart this process, knowing (or at least hoping) that Allen will survive and thrive.
Why would he do this? Well, because Thaedus is the leader of the Coalition of Planets, an anti-Viltrumite resistance group. Since Allen works for the Coalition, it makes perfect sense that Thaedus would want him stronger than ever, even if there were some risk to Allen's life. After all, it could be reasoned that the encroaching Viltrumite threat is one that certainly trumps the life of a single being. Either way, though, fans can rest easy knowing that Allen the Alien will most likely return.