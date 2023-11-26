Kang's Most Powerful Variant May Never Appear In The MCU (For Legal Reasons)
Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) has seemingly followed in Thanos' (Josh Brolin) footsteps to become the next big bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Throughout his handful of appearances in the franchise so far, he has encountered several MCU heroes, notably bringing the fight to Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and his allies in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." The post-credits scene of that film, as well as both seasons of "Loki" on Disney+, have also highlighted the many Kang variants across the multiverse, who are collectively being built up as a major unified threat heading deeper into Phase Five and beyond.
If Kang and his legions continue to be a force to be reckoned with in future projects, the heroes of the MCU have it a tad easier than they might think. After all, it's more than likely that the immensely powerful LEGO Kang, who appears in the "LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2" video game and is voiced by Peter Serafinowicz, won't make it into the MCU. Universal is currently responsible for LEGO films, making it unlikely that the Disney-owned Marvel Studios could make an MCU appearance happen for him. Then again, Marvel Studios has struck up a working agreement with Sony over the use of Spider-Man and his associated characters, so there's a slim chance something could be worked out with Universal.
Should LEGO Kang somehow factor into the MCU's Kang invasion, the franchise's heroes should be worried. That little plastic supervillain is no joke.
MCU heroes would be right to fear LEGO Kang
After being relegated to a mere downloadable content character for "LEGO Marvel's Avengers," Kang gets a lot more to do in "LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2." As a main villain of the game's story mode, he sets his sights on the creation of Chronopolis: a sprawling battle world comprised of locales from across time and space that he has stolen to make his vision a reality. Naturally, heroes from Earth and the cosmos alike manage to defeat him and set everything back to normal by the story's end, but he doesn't make it easy for them along the way.
LEGO Kang is actually a formidable presence with some seriously powerful abilities and advanced technology at his disposal. He can manipulate his size using holograms, giving him a massive leg up on those seeking to derail his plans. He has access to portals that span the multiverse, much like the Kang variants seen in the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" post-credits scene. He's also capable of time and reality manipulation. To top it all off, this iteration of Kang also has a time crystal, force fields, and an array of weapons.
With all that at his fingertips, it's fair to say that the heroes of the MCU should be thankful that the chances of LEGO Kang stepping into the franchise aren't very high. He alone likely has what it takes to wipe any Avengers team right off the map.