Kang's Most Powerful Variant May Never Appear In The MCU (For Legal Reasons)

Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) has seemingly followed in Thanos' (Josh Brolin) footsteps to become the next big bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Throughout his handful of appearances in the franchise so far, he has encountered several MCU heroes, notably bringing the fight to Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and his allies in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." The post-credits scene of that film, as well as both seasons of "Loki" on Disney+, have also highlighted the many Kang variants across the multiverse, who are collectively being built up as a major unified threat heading deeper into Phase Five and beyond.

If Kang and his legions continue to be a force to be reckoned with in future projects, the heroes of the MCU have it a tad easier than they might think. After all, it's more than likely that the immensely powerful LEGO Kang, who appears in the "LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2" video game and is voiced by Peter Serafinowicz, won't make it into the MCU. Universal is currently responsible for LEGO films, making it unlikely that the Disney-owned Marvel Studios could make an MCU appearance happen for him. Then again, Marvel Studios has struck up a working agreement with Sony over the use of Spider-Man and his associated characters, so there's a slim chance something could be worked out with Universal.

Should LEGO Kang somehow factor into the MCU's Kang invasion, the franchise's heroes should be worried. That little plastic supervillain is no joke.