Black Panther Actor Confirmed To Return For Marvel's What If...? Season 2

Based on the trailer, there are some fun adventures in store for "What If...?" Season 2. The trailer opens with a cool-looking installment where a different version of the Avengers has to stop a pint-sized threat. According to some potential episode title leaks, this one would be, "What If... Quill Attacks Earth's Mightiest Heroes?"

The kid in question is a younger version of Peter Quill, played by Chris Pratt in the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe films. It looks like his powers from his father, Ego (Kurt Russell), manifested, and he's on a rampage while still on Earth. Since it's before the modern era, different Avengers are necessary to bring him down. This includes Hank Pym's Ant-Man (Michael Douglas) and Mar-Vell, who was played by Annette Bening in "Captain Marvel." And, of course, there's King T'Chaka assuming the mantle of Black Panther.

It's pretty much what the Avengers would've looked like had they assembled in the 1980s. It gives a chance for characters who assumed more mentor roles in the main MCU to partake in some action. Marvel fans should get ready for a blast to the past when "What If...?" Season 2 debuts its first episode on December 22, with new episodes coming out daily after that.