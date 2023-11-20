Madame Web's Real Villain May Explain Dark Spider-Man's Big Plan - A Marvel Theory

Expanding on Sony's slate of Spider-Man-adjacent film offerings, the Dakota Johnson-led "Madame Web" is on its way to theaters. The movie's first trailer has arrived on the internet, and it paints a pretty basic picture of what the story is all about. Johnson's Cassandra Webb — a clairvoyant with ties to individuals with Spider-Man-like powers — is tasked with protecting three young women with such abilities from a mysterious individual named Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim). However, it could be that he's not nearly as villainous as he seems and that another dark Marvel Comics antagonist is really the one pulling the strings.

One of Spider-Man's most formidable comic book foes is Morlun: a vampiric, timeline-hopping entity who hunts down and feeds on Spider-Totems, who are basically just those with spider powers. In the context of "Madame Web," Morlun's potential presence can fit into the narrative in two different ways. For one, Sony could've combined him with Sims, thus explaining the latter's apparent desire to track down Webb and her allies. Then again, maybe Sims is an enemy of Morlun in the film, just as he is in the comics, so he has taken it upon himself to get to the Spider-Totems first. Perhaps he plans to kill them and ultimately himself to foil Morlun's scheme completely.

If Morlun is present in "Madame Web" or Sims has taken on some of his villainous characteristics, that could mean another theory about the film's plot has taken on a fascinating new dimension.