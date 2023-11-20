Yellowstone's Beth Could Have Killed The Series But Taylor Sheridan Fought Back

When it comes to controversial "Yellowstone" characters, few are more divisive among fans than Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton. While Beth is cunning and strong-willed, she can also often be standoffish and gruff. Some viewers love her, others love to hate her, and some just don't like her at all. Nonetheless, it's fair to say that "Yellowstone" wouldn't be the show that is without her presence and vital knack for moving the narrative forward in interesting and unexpected ways. That said, Beth's nature as a polarizing character also nearly killed "Yellowstone" as a series before it even got its start back in 2018.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan revealed that he had actually developed the series for HBO before it was picked up by Paramount Network. The problem was that a number of HBO's executives were worried that fans wouldn't like Beth or find her character compelling, but Sheridan didn't budge. "So I said to them, 'OK, everybody done? Who on this call is responsible for a scripted show that you guys have on the air? Oh, you're not? Thanks.' And I hung up," he recalled. "They never called back."

Sheridan's heated break with HBO over Beth subsequently threw the fate of "Yellowstone" into question, as an important policy on the part of the network nearly prevented the show from getting released at all in the aftermath.