Terrifier 2 Was Never Banned But Art The Clown Was Censored In One Country

"Terrifier 2" was a certified hit when it came out in 2022, instantly establishing itself and its predecessor as cult horror classics. However, the sequel garnered a lot more attention than the first "Terrifier," due to positive word of mouth and some reports of people having physical reactions to watching the film in theaters.

With the gratuitous violence and gore perpetrated by Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), one might assume that "Terrifier 2" could have been banned in certain areas or countries. While an outright ban never occurred, the movie did receive some censorship. Germany has fairly strict laws when it comes to blood and violence in motion pictures, but "Terrifier 2" was allowed to be released uncensored in German movie theaters. However, the Freiwillige Selbstkontrolle der Filmwirtschaft, the country's movie rating system organization, has stricter guidelines when it comes to home releases. Therefore, copies of "Terrifier 2" released in Germany on Blu-ray and DVD were in fact censored.

Even with the censored discs, only about three minutes of film were cut from "Terrifier 2." It came down to limiting the bloody violence and removing most of the deaths seen in the film. Fortunately for anyone who needed their bloody fixes, the movie was still available uncut on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.