Terrifier 2 Was Never Banned But Art The Clown Was Censored In One Country
"Terrifier 2" was a certified hit when it came out in 2022, instantly establishing itself and its predecessor as cult horror classics. However, the sequel garnered a lot more attention than the first "Terrifier," due to positive word of mouth and some reports of people having physical reactions to watching the film in theaters.
With the gratuitous violence and gore perpetrated by Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), one might assume that "Terrifier 2" could have been banned in certain areas or countries. While an outright ban never occurred, the movie did receive some censorship. Germany has fairly strict laws when it comes to blood and violence in motion pictures, but "Terrifier 2" was allowed to be released uncensored in German movie theaters. However, the Freiwillige Selbstkontrolle der Filmwirtschaft, the country's movie rating system organization, has stricter guidelines when it comes to home releases. Therefore, copies of "Terrifier 2" released in Germany on Blu-ray and DVD were in fact censored.
Even with the censored discs, only about three minutes of film were cut from "Terrifier 2." It came down to limiting the bloody violence and removing most of the deaths seen in the film. Fortunately for anyone who needed their bloody fixes, the movie was still available uncut on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.
The Australian government also had harsh words for Terrifier 2
With German horror fans wanting to see Art the Clown in all his gory glory and not accidentally wind up with a censored version, fans like u/Phyliinx issuing a warning on Reddit to other cinephiles about which edition to look out for. "Tiberius Film sells censored copies of 'Terrifier' and 'Terrifier 2' in basic keep cases," they wrote. "Nameless Media, on the other hand, sells the uncut version of both movies in expensive, extremely limited special editions which are almost always sold out once they go on sale." Of course, if someone did end up with a censored copy of "Terrifier 2," certain websites helpfully posted screenshots of the most gruesome moments cut from the film.
Germany may have censored "Terrifier 2," but it earned some ire in other countries as well. The Australian government had harsh words for the horror flick, issuing a warning on the website for the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts which read, "The film features a series of murders that include copious amounts of blood and graphic injury detail such as mutilation, decapitation and dismemberment." In the end, however, government organizations reacting so strongly to "Terrifier 2" likely only increased some people's interest in seeing it, to the point where expectations are through the roof for "Terrifier 3."