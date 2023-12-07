Frasier Finally Reveals What Happened To Roz's Daughter Alice
Contains spoilers for "Frasier" Season 1, Episode 10 — "Reindeer Games"
What would a season of "Frasier" be without a disastrous party that leaves the poor psychiatrist (Kelsey Grammer) in the mud? The rebooted series adds extra pressure by having his fete take place during the holiday season. Though the party ends up exploding into an unmitigated disaster involving overwhipped egg nog, a plethora of trees clogging the living room, and a junior orchestra that can't play on-key, at least one thing does go right for Frasier that snowy evening.
That good thing comes in the form of his friend and co-worker from Seattle, Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin), who shows up for the party at Freddy's (Jack Cutmore-Scott) behest. While the twosome catch up on their lives at a local bar, Frasier learns what happened to Roz' young daughter, Alice. Roz explains that Alice has grown up well — and managed to accomplish one thing her mother didn't do by landing herself a solid relationship, which has been chugging along steadily for four years. As a matter of fact, Alice is with her partner's family over the holidays, which leaves Roz free to spend time with Frasier. And as for Roz herself, she seems to be quite happily busy as well.
Roz pushes Frasier to do the right thing
Roz was often the voice of reason in Frasier's life, and it's a role she repeats during "Reindeer Games." Though it initially seems that Freddy has abandoned his father to join Eve's (Jess Salgueiro) less formal and impromptu gathering, the truth gradually comes out — Freddy has been bouncing back and forth between both parties, and actually tries to convince everyone to go back to Frasier's place before his dad walks in on their celebration. Roz isn't amused by Frasier's revelation, and when she finds out that Freddy's trying to support Eve through her first holiday season without Adam while also coping with single motherhood, Frasier earns a "damn it, Frasier" from Roz.
It quickly becomes Roz' job to push Frasier into realizing he's overreacting to Freddy's "abandonment" of his father's function. In the end he asks her to come with him to Eve's party. But they both learn that Freddy has gathered Frasier's nearest and dearest together for a dinner party, where they're consuming the buffet he had brought in for the party. Frasier and Roz happily join the festivities, and father and son make amends.
There's no word as to whether or not Roz will become a more regular presence on the program — or if Alice will show up in the flesh in a future episode — but it's definitely one warm, fuzzy way to end this latest go-round of "Frasier."