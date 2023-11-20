Star Wars Fan Video Proves Anakin & Obi-Wan Were Incompetent Jedi Guards
Finally, George Lucas' Star Wars prequels have had a renaissance after being maligned for so long in the public eye. "Ahsoka" resurrected Star Wars icon Hayden Christensen, giving Anakin the respect he deserves. But while love for the trilogy is now widely accepted in the cultural zeitgeist, fans can't let go of some glaring oversights in the series. "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" has long been reviled in the fandom for dialogue choices and plot points, and for admittedly good reason.
Araw Film on TikTok has pointed out the inherent weak spots in the film's logic. In a fan video, the poster shows Alec Guinness as Obi-Wan describing to young Luke (Mark Hamill) the assassination plot of Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman). Interspersed with shots from "Attack of the Clones," the video points out the inconsistencies in protecting the senator. Even though the Jedi Order knows that Padme is in danger, they seem rather cavalier with her safety. Allowing her to walk in front of large windows open to sniper rifles and not securing her room while she sleeps are just some offenses that her security detail implements. But the biggest act that makes Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin truly incompetent is when they pursue Jango Fett (Temuera Morrison) after his attempt on the former queen's life.
Obi-Wan and Anakin abandon their mandate
The events surrounding the attempt on Padme's life are already convoluted at best, but the supposedly professional Jedi Knights make it that much worse. After the senator insists on putting herself in undue danger time and time again, Jango Fett has ample opportunity to kill her. He outsources the job he was paid for to another bounty hunter whose own methods are questionable. The Changeling (Leeanna Walsman) cuts a hole in Padme's window and instead of killing her right then and there, sends in some space slugs.
To add insult to injury, Padme's protectors were not watching her closely. She may have made it clear she didn't want them around while sleeping, but sometimes protecting your life supersedes comfort levels. Had they been watching her closer, they would have caught the second bounty hunter, instead of giving chase and leaving Padme unprotected. This result would have been a prime time for Jango to assassinate her, and the Jedi would have left her open to attack. This doesn't happen, of course. Instead, the duo chases the Changeling through Coruscant, only for Jango to kill her in front of their eyes. Luckily for the Jedi — and Padme most importantly — Jango appears to be thinking on the same level as his adversaries and just flies away. Had he succeeded, this would have been a very messy situation for the Jedi Council.