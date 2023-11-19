Pedro Pascal Suits Up As Fantastic Four's Reed Richards In Marvel Fanart
After years of casting rumors and a cameo from John Krasinski, Marvel has reportedly tapped Pedro Pascal to play Reed Richards in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. The actor's popularity has skyrocketed in recent years, as he has found himself at the center of multiple high-profile projects, including "The Last of Us" and "The Mandalorian." Now, it seems the star will help lead a new age for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it introduces Marvel's First Family.
Reception to Pascal's reported casting has generally been positive, with discussion over how the actor might look as Mister Fantastic. Fortunately, fans don't just have to use their imagination, as one notable artist in the community has already whipped up a nifty piece depicting Pascal as the character. After the news broke, @bosslogic posted a mock-up of Pascal as Mister Fantastic, and it may be enough to assuage the doubts of those worried he wouldn't be a good fit for the role. The fan-made image of Pascal embodies the Fantastic Four leader to a tee, with his trademark salt-and-pepper hair and his stoic demeanor.
Other users are posting fan art of Pascal as Mister Fantastic
If the mock-up of Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards from @bosslogic wasn't enough to convince fans, other artists have posted their interpretations of what the actor may look like if and when he makes his MCU debut. Creator @spdrmnkyxxiii shared an image on Instagram of Pascal similarly suited up as Mister Fantastic, but with a few key differences. Pascal wears glasses in the mock-up, highlighting Reed Richard's more intelligent side. His neck is also extremely outstretched, giving viewers a taste of the character's stretching powers.
Meanwhile, @justralphy posted fan art using Pascal's likeness for Mister Fantastic, which also looks quite convincing. This drawing notably features Pascal's Reed Richards with a costume blending the character's classic comic book appearance with his look in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." It's a distinct style that works for the hero, though it's unknown whether "Fantastic Four" will use the suit from the "Doctor Strange" sequel or a new design.
It's clear from all of this fan art and the conversation surrounding Pascal's potential casting as Mister Fantastic that the MCU fan community is eagerly anticipating their first look at the actor in character. Of course, it still hasn't been confirmed Pascal will take on the role, so audiences will simply need to hold out hope for more information on the Fantastic Four reboot soon.