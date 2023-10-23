Yellowstone Cast Member Reveals One Scene That Genuinely Disgusted Kevin Costner

Over the course of its blockbuster four-and-a-half-season run, "Yellowstone" has helped make low-key celebrities of many a supporting actor, including several who had never acted before the show. And of that motley crew, few were less likely tabbed for screen stardom than Chef Gabriel Guilbeau, whom "Yellowstone" fans likely know better by his nickname, "Gator."

As it happens, the man who plays the Dutton family cook on the show is actually a cook in real life, serving as the head of craft services on "Yellowstone." And according to the chef's comments during a recent chat with Delish, preparing a moveable feast for the series' cast and crew can be tricky from one day to the next. That's particularly true since some of the cast are a little harder to feed, including headliner Kevin Costner, who, Gator lovingly said, "is a very picky eater" — so much so that the chef claimed Costner was legitimately disgusted when he plopped a dish of grilled octopus down in front of him for one particular scene.

"In no way, shape, or form would he ever eat the grilled octopus," Gator said, noting Costner's reaction to the dish was all the more authentic because the actor had no idea what the octopus would look like for the scene. "I set this big sea spider down in front of poor Kevin Costner. ... he gave me this look, and it was [a] genuine reaction that you see in the show of 'Gator, what the h*** is that?'"