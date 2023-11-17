Mo Brings Plenty's Undeniable Yellowstone Influence On Lawmen: Bass Reeves - Exclusive

There's no denying that "Yellowstone" is a huge presence on television. Since premiering in 2018, the modern Western starring Kevin Costner has snowballed in popularity, having already produced two hit spin-offs — the prequel series "1883" and "1923." Now, as fans patiently await the final installment of the show, which is set to air in late 2024, some of the void is being filled with "Lawmen: Bass Reeves," a new limited series executive produced by "Yellowstone" mastermind Taylor Sheridan that currently streams on Paramount+.

While it isn't directly related to "Yellowstone" or either of that show's spin-offs, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" fits squarely into the Western genre that Sheridan has carefully curated over the course of his career. But for "Bass Reeves," the television mogul largely handed over many of the duties he usually assumes, instead passing the baton to Chad Feehan, who earns top billing as creator/showrunner.

Feehan took the job of making sure "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" was as accurate and as representative of the time as possible, reflecting the nuanced culture of late-19th century America, which allowed the real-life Reeves to become the first Black Deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River. In order to do that, Feehan enlisted "Yellowstone" star Mo Brings Plenty as a consultant on the show to make sure Native Americans were respectfully depicted. During an exclusive interview with Looper, Feehan discussed how the "Yellowstone" actor helped shape the "Bass Reeves" storyline.