Hollywood Director Blacklists Warner Bros. After Coyote Vs. Acme Drama

Warner Bros. is back on the cancellation train. One year after the live-action "Batgirl" film was unceremoniously shelved by the company among several other projects, the studio opted to kill John Cena's "Coyote vs. Acme" despite the movie almost being finished. While Deadline reports that Warner Bros. is now allowing the filmmakers to shop the flick to other studios, the public backlash on its original decision has been immense. In fact, the move even prompted one major Hollywood director to cut ties with the company completely.

Director Brian Duffield, best known for his work on hit horror films like 2020's "Spontaneous" and 2022's "No One Will Save You," revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that he has washed his hands of Warner Bros. due to the company's perceived lack of support of filmmakers. "I've already told my reps I won't engage with Warners, so that's at least a $300m loss for them right there," the creative tweeted in response to a post criticizing the company.

While Duffield has not previously worked with Warner Bros. on any of his major projects, he is a frequent collaborator with other major studios like Universal Pictures, 20th Century Studios, and Paramount Pictures. That said, it seems that fans of the director shouldn't expect to see his name pop up in any future Warner Bros. projects.