Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Episode 3: Why Teen Scott Sounds So Familiar

Netflix's "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" pretends for most of the first episode that it's an animated adaptation of "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," Universal's 2010 live-action take on Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novels. But just as the action is about to begin, Netflix's animated series takes off in its own direction. "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" is its own thing with its own character development and its own purpose, which means that audiences are treated with new information about otherwise familiar faces. In Season 1, Episode 3, "Ramona Rents a Video," Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) reaches out to Kim Pine (Allison Pill) to learn more about Scott Pilgrim's (Michael Cera) past. In doing so, she hopes to find some clues as to who kidnapped her almost-boyfriend.

During their chat, Kim shares the story of how she and Scott became a thing, however briefly, back in high school. He draws a sheep for her, they hold hands beneath the stars, and he single-handedly wipes out an entire army of teenage minions to save her from a rival school's kidnapping scheme ... yeah, there's a lot of kidnapping going around. Attentive listeners will note that teen Scott doesn't sound like Cera. That's because teen Scott isn't voiced by the "Juno" star — he's voiced by Finn Wolfhard. Best known for starring in Netflix's "Stranger Things" as Mike Wheeler and Warner Brothers' "It"/"It Chapter Two" as Richie Tozier, the young actor's got quite a few notable voice credits on his resume. Here's where you've probably heard him before.