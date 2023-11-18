What You Need To Know About Bunny Eyez From Shark Tank

Some of the best "Shark Tank" pitches combine fashion with utility. Perhaps no single accessory captures that combination quite like eyeglasses. Indeed, a number of different eyewear products have been represented on "Shark Tank" over the years, including EyeWris, Pair Eyewear, and ReadeREST.

Sisters Jenny Hutt and Stacy Fritz hope to score a deal with their eyewear company, Bunny Eyez, when they make their "Shark Tank" debut on November 17. Hutt and Fritz launched their brand in June 2018 to create a more flexible, versatile pair of reading glasses. The design features strategic hinges that let the wearer flip their readers downward without craning their necks, and also allow them to rotate the temples down into opera glasses.

Even after launching Bunny Eyez, Hutt and Fritz discovered new ways that people were using the product. "Along the way, we figured out other things about the product that were really neat," Hutt said on "The Kara Goldin Show." "You could just flip one temple and lie on your side in bed. And then the temple no longer dug into the side of your head."

She continued, "And then people love that you could just tilt the front of the frame. So like, if you're on a soccer field talking to somebody, you could then look at your phone and make your plans at the same time ... And so there were all these features that were emerging that really we didn't anticipate." The sisters hope that the Sharks see the value in their multi-use readers.