The Untold Truth Of Pawn Stars Do America

"Pawn Stars" has remained one of the most popular shows on History (formerly The History Channel) for well over a decade because it can appeal to just about anyone. History buffs tune in to learn about the interesting antiques that appear on the show, hobbyists watch to see what unique and bizarre collectibles show up week after week, and people who just like wheeling and dealing watch to see some of the massive "Pawn Stars" payouts that go to people who bring in truly spectacular items.

Over all these years, fans have gotten to know the "Pawn Stars" mainstays like Rick Harrison, his son Corey, and their lifelong friend Chumlee. The dynamic between those three adds a whole other level of entertainment to the series. "Pawn Stars Do America" is a spin-off series that takes that dynamic on the road and sees the guys traveling across the country to find even more enticing items to potentially buy for their shop back in Las Vegas.

There have been plenty of other "Pawn Stars" spin-offs, but "Do America" has been particularly popular. The new series has engaged longtime fans of the show and brought in new ones by letting people all across the country actually take part in the fun. The show is a testament to the continued popularity of "Pawn Stars," and it might even have a big impact on what Rick, Corey, and Chumlee will be getting up to in the future. Here are some things you might not have known about "Pawn Stars Do America."