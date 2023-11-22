The Avengers: Is Thor Older Than Thanos?

As one of the most powerful heroes and one of the most powerful villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Thanos (Josh Brolin) were destined to face off eventually. Before we're ever introduced to them, the two cosmic beings have been around for eons, honing their skills and ruling their corners of the universe. So, who's older?

While we're never explicitly told either character's exact age in the movies, there's enough information available to make some educated guesses.

In a 2019 interview with ComicBook.com, "Avengers: Endgame" co-director Joe Russo likened Thanos to the real-world conqueror Genghis Khan, saying, "Thanos, you know, is a 1,000-year-old character who has fought everyone in the universe and is the greatest." So we may not have an exact age, but Thanos has been floating around the MCU for a millennium, at the very least. But Thor seems to have him beat.

In "Avengers: Infinity War," Thor reveals that he's about 1,500 years old, which means he hasn't even hit Asgardian middle age yet. In "Thor: The Dark World," in an attempt to humble Loki, Odin reminds him, "We're born, we live, we die, just as humans do," to which Loki retorts, "Give or take 5,000 years." So, barring an untimely death, Thor can probably expect to be around for another three or four millennia.

The time travel shenanigans introduced in "Avengers: Endgame" muddies the water somewhat, but Thor appears to be Thanos' elder when they meet, and by a long shot.