The Real Reason You Don't Hear From Brandon T. Jackson

According to Brandon T. Jackson, a spiritual epiphany convinced him to move away from Hollywood and start focusing on what was most important to him. "In my life [my art] was always first," he told The Koalition Entertainment. "But it became secondary once I started to grow as a man, and learn, 'Okay, I need to be a man before I hit the stage.'" When Jackson took a break from Hollywood, he took some time to reevaluate his career and his personal life. He went on a pilgrimage of sorts, traveling to places such Egypt and Ethiopia and learning about his ancestors and Black history. Once he returned to the public spotlight, Jackson decided, "You know what? ... I've got a lot to talk about."

Now Jackson is happy to share what's learned on his journey, as well as raise awareness about the Hebrew Israelite faith. "I made a covenant in front of the Most High when I was a child that if he made me famous, I would build his kingdom," Jackson explained to Sister Circle. For a while, said Jackson, he forgot that covenant, but now he is back on track, using his platform as a Hollywood actor to spread his message and help underserved communities. Jackson is confident that his life has transformed for the better, telling Comedy Hype that stepping away from the spotlight allowed him to "move like I wanted to move, not how people wanted me to move."