What If...? Season 2 Trailer Shows Scarlet Witch's MCU Return - With A Magic Twist

When Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) returned to form in "WandaVision," the limited series finally showed the Scarlet Witch as she was meant to be seen, but it was also the end of an era. After depicting Wanda at the full power she is capable of in the comics, it seemed that Marvel had effectively washed their hands of her. Though she returns in a subsequent feature film, her character motivations are similar to "WandaVision," and she gets defeated by the end of "Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness." But for Wanda fans, this may not be the end of the road for her. As depicted in the "What If...?" Season 2 trailer, Disney+'s animated series will bring back the Scarlet Witch in a twist of her previous canon.

"There'll be an old variant of Wanda from hundreds of years ago that's a Merlin in one of those episodes," Hollywood insider @Cryptic4KQual posted on Twitter. @CanWeGetToast reported that she will be featured in Episodes 5 and 6 of the new season. Wanda appears sparingly in the trailer, demonstrating magic that we now know she is more than capable of. But as a variant of one of the most famous wizards in British lore, "What If...?" may portray her with several more twists and turns.