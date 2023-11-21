Venom 3 Theory: Carnage & Cletus Kasady Are Alive And Coming To The MCU

Carnage might have violently reached his end in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," but just because the deadly villain has died doesn't mean he can't come back, as a recent comic book storyline hints at how the symbiote and his host could return in future movies.

In the second installment of the "Venom" franchise (directed by Andy Serkis), Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) encounters the serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), a prisoner infected with an offspring of the Venom symbiote to become Carnage. Kasady breaks free and goes on a killing spree that is blamed on Brock and Venom. In a final battle to clear their name, the antihero takes on Carnage and his partner, Shriek (Naomie Harris), and when Cletus is separated from his symbiote, Venom swallows it before eating Cletus' head.

While "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" appears to be a definitive ending for Carnage, a modern arc starring the villain in the comics shows he could come back stronger than ever and ultimately lead the current iterations of Venom and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) to finally team up in live action in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to stop him.