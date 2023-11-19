What If...? Season 2: The Trailer's New Avengers Team & Child Villain Explained

With "Loki" Season 2 all wrapped up, the hype train for "What If...?" Season 2 has officially left the station. The first multiversal yet Christmas-themed trailer for the anthology series has arrived online, and it looks to pack in more animated action, drama, and intrigue. In fact, the opening moments of the teaser reveal what could be one of the season's more fascinating ideas. It puts the spotlight on a young Peter Quill, who appears innocent at first but seems to have been delivered to his Celestial father, Ego, who helped him awaken his cosmic abilities.

In response to the young boy's destruction, a group of heroes steps up to stop him. This 1980s Avengers unit consists of King T'Chaka, aka the Black Panther; Hank "Ant-Man" Pym; Bill "Goliath" Foster; Wendy "Mar-Vell" Lawson; and Bucky Barnes under his Winter Soldier persona. It also appears that the main minds behind these heroes coming together to stop Quill are Peggy Carter and Howard Stark. Additionally, somewhere along the line, these retro Avengers are joined by Thor for a battle against what could be Terra Cotta Warriors.

With this new Avengers team featured heavily in the "What If...?" Season 2 trailer, one has to wonder if there's more to their existence than a single story. Will Season 2 have them take part in a multiversal team-up with another notable animated Avengers crew?