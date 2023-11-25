I Am Legend Director Francis Lawrence Regrets Both Film Endings

Over the last few decades, we have seen apocalyptic stories become increasingly popular in all forms of media. Though it may herald all the way back to the mid-'60s, "I Am Legend" remains one of the most influential examples of the subgenre.

Adapted to the screen three different times, only director Francis Lawrence's version of the Richard Matheson story would bear the same title as the book. However, ironically, his version arguably deviates the most from the source material. He spoke about this on an episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast.

In the theatrical ending, Robert Neville (Will Smith) chooses to sacrifice himself so Anna (Alice Braga) and Ethan (Charlie Tahan) can escape. Meanwhile, the alternate ending of "I Am Legend," which is closer to the book, sees him realizing the error of his ways and accepting the new world he lives in. Either way, neither of them comes close to matching the grim irony and gravitas of Matheson's, something Lawrence seems to have accepted.

"I prefer the original ending to the two that we have," the filmmaker admitted. "But the truth is, now, I would've built it to be able to do the ending from the novella, truly just do that story. But with the money being spent, everybody was nervous about doing something so nihilistic."