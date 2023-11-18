Disney's Fantastic Four Reboot Is Different From Other Marvel Movies In One Key Way
Marvel Studios doesn't have far to shoot to top previous movie versions of the Fantastic Four, but it will take a supersize effort to make the reboot stand out from the other entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thankfully, the talent behind the film plans to take a distinct approach that aims to honor the iconic superhero team's comic book origins.
Speaking with Screen Rant about the Apple TV+ series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," director Matt Shakman compared his love for the Fantastic Four with his love for Godzilla. In particular, he was drawn to the good-spirited nature of the '60s, stating, "I think I love the space race, Kennedy-era optimism of that world. The idea that we can solve all of our problems, that we can, through the right heart, the right mind, and the right technology, conquer any problem. It's different."
Keeping in line with that mindset, Shakman believes that the Fantastic Four have a unique dynamic that can't be found anywhere else in the MCU. "It's different in so many ways because they are a true family," he continued. "Not a family you find along the way like the X-Men or the Avengers, but true family ... With all the love, the hurt, and the complexity of that. And also, they approach things with a sort of an optimistic and scientific approach that is very different from these other Marvel characters that I absolutely love, but how they solve problems is unique and I'm excited about it as well."
The Fantastic Four reboot will set itself apart in one other major way
"Fantastic Four" is scheduled to kick off Phase Six of the MCU, which will conclude with "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." What's more, the team is set to be the backbone of Marvel's foreseeable future, with Marvel head Kevin Feige telling Entertainment Weekly, "We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward," so making a good first impression will be especially important. Fortunately, Matt Shakman, who helmed all nine episodes of "WandaVision," is no stranger to giving a unique feel to projects in the MCU, something that will be an asset to the franchise if it is to continue its long-running success with a new team of superheroes.
To further set "Fantastic Four" apart, Marvel is ditching the traditional origin story. "A lot of people know this origin story. A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they've never seen before?" Feige shared at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con (via The Hollywood Reporter). Ultimately, the goal is to make the Fantastic Four's MCU debut a great one. "We've set a very high bar for ourselves with bringing that to the screen," he concluded. And in the end, what more can we really ask for?