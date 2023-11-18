Disney's Fantastic Four Reboot Is Different From Other Marvel Movies In One Key Way

Marvel Studios doesn't have far to shoot to top previous movie versions of the Fantastic Four, but it will take a supersize effort to make the reboot stand out from the other entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thankfully, the talent behind the film plans to take a distinct approach that aims to honor the iconic superhero team's comic book origins.

Speaking with Screen Rant about the Apple TV+ series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," director Matt Shakman compared his love for the Fantastic Four with his love for Godzilla. In particular, he was drawn to the good-spirited nature of the '60s, stating, "I think I love the space race, Kennedy-era optimism of that world. The idea that we can solve all of our problems, that we can, through the right heart, the right mind, and the right technology, conquer any problem. It's different."

Keeping in line with that mindset, Shakman believes that the Fantastic Four have a unique dynamic that can't be found anywhere else in the MCU. "It's different in so many ways because they are a true family," he continued. "Not a family you find along the way like the X-Men or the Avengers, but true family ... With all the love, the hurt, and the complexity of that. And also, they approach things with a sort of an optimistic and scientific approach that is very different from these other Marvel characters that I absolutely love, but how they solve problems is unique and I'm excited about it as well."